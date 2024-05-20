Donald Trump says Boris Johnson made a big mistake by supporting wind energy





Donald Trump has warned Boris Johnson he is making a big mistake by supporting ridiculous wind farms to push the UK towards a net zero carbon economy. Former US president said he still loves the British Prime Minister but claimed he was wrong to support renewable wind energy. The UK has become a world leader in wind energy, particularly offshore, and Mr Johnson has pushed for Britain to become wind energy. Saudi Arabia is to help achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. I think the wind is… ridiculous Donald Trump Investment in this technology over the past decade or more has led to the construction of the world's largest wind farm, Hornsea One, in the North Sea off the east coast of Yorkshire. But Mr Trump, in an interview with the former leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage said the UK was destroying its landscape by allowing wind turbines to be installed. Speaking to Mr Farage on GB News, the businessman who owns golf courses in Scotland and Ireland said: He is wrong, Boris is wrong if he finds himself facing the strong wind. He's making a big mistake. The outgoing White House president called wind power the most expensive form of energy. In comments made Monday in Florida and expected to be broadcast this week, Mr. Trump said: I think the wind is, I think it's ridiculous. Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured on board the Esvagt Alba during a visit to the Moray East offshore wind farm off the Aberdeenshire coast (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire) The current president added: Remember that every 10 years you have to replace these monsters. And many times, they don't care. Do you know what they do? They just let them rot. They kill all the birds, they are so bad. Despite the criticism, Mr Trump, defeated by Joe Biden in last year's presidential election, said he liked the prime minister, who he said had become more liberal. I love it. I get on well with him. I always got along with him, Mr. Trump said. He went a little to the more liberal side. But I tell you with energy, I'm surprised that he would allow this to happen because you have one of the most beautiful countries in the world. And you're destroying it with all these wind turbines everywhere. Mr. Johnson has not always been an advocate of wind power. In 2013, he said wind farms couldn't rip the skin off a rice pudding. The interview with Mr Trump, which covers a range of topics including the royal family, the presidential election, the subsequent Capitol riots, Black Lives Matter, the US and UK migrant crisis , and whether he plans to run for office again, is scheduled to air Wednesday at 7 p.m. Learn more Donald Trump accuses Duchess of Sussex of disrespecting the Queen Maxwell summoned 14-year-old girl to orgy, leaving her frozen in fear, court heard Epstein's pilot flew Prince Andrew more than once during the Maxwell trial

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.movies.yahoo.com/movies/donald-trump-says-boris-johnson-224428779.html

