BJP Sambit Patra's slip of the tongue on Lord Jagannath, PM Modi sparks row





BJP leader and party candidate for Puri Lok Sabha seat Sambit Patra sparked controversy after a slip of the tongue by him on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lord Jagannath went viral. The viral clip shows Patra speaking to a private Odia channel where he could be heard saying that Lord Jagannath is Prime Minister Modi. keen (keen). Reacting to the video, Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal leader Naveen Patnaik said, “Mahaprabhu Shree Jagannatha is the Lord of the Universe. Calling Mahaprabhu the bhakt of another human being is an insult to the Lord. This has hurt the sentiments and belittled the faith of millions of Jagannatha and Odia devotees across the world. » Calling Lord Jagannath the greatest symbol of Odia asmita (pride), Patnaik denounced Patra's statement. “By doing this, you have deeply hurt Odia Asmita and the people of Odisha will remember and be condemned for a very long time,” he said. Later, Sambit Patra clarified his remarks, emphasizing that it was a slip of the tongue. Replying to Naveen Patnaik's post on X, Sambit Patra wrote, “Naveen Ji Namaskar! I have given a number of bytes today to several media channels after the massive success of Shri Narendra Modiji's Road Show in Puri today, everywhere I have mentioned that Modi ji is an ardent “Bhakt” of Shri Jagannath Mahaprabhu. By mistake, during one of the bytes I pronounced the opposite. I know that you also know and understand. “Sir, let's not make a problem out of a non-existent problem. We all have 'slips' sometimes. Thank you and Pranam,” he added. Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also slammed Patra, terming his remark an “insult to God”. “I strongly condemn this statement by BJP. They have started thinking that they are above God. This is the height of arrogance. Calling God bhakt of Modi ji is an insult to God,” he said. -he declares. The Congress also slammed the BJP over Patra's remark. “BJP leader Sambit Patra says that Lord Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath is a devotee of Narendra Modi. This is a grave insult to Mahaprabhu. This statement has hurt the faith of millions of devotees. Sambit Patra, who is immersed in Modi Bhakti, should not have committed this sin Narendra Modi himself should apologize for this disgusting statement,” read a post on the party’s X account. Lord Jagannath, a form of Lord Vishnu, is a popular deity in Odisha and his temple in Puri is a place of pilgrimage. Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: May 20, 2024

