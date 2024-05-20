Gaetz and Boebert appear in court





Top line

Chuck Zito, an actor who once led the New York chapter of the Hells Angels, and attorney Alan Dershowitz arrived in court with former President Donald Trump on Monday, as the ex-president brought a rotating entourage of allies at the courthouse as testimonies mounted, even as most of his family members stayed away.

Supporters, family and law officers watch as former President Donald Trump addresses the media as… [+] he arrives in court on May 20 in New York.

Key Facts

Trump has taken a number of politicians to court, as former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and adult film star Stormy Daniels have testified. The New York Times reports that Trump advisers organized a coterie of supporters to attend the trial to support [Trump] to stand up and speak out against the case, especially since Trump is barred from speaking out against witnesses himself under a silence order.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., was the first major GOP official to arrive with Trump in court Thursday, when Daniels testified, before Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and JD Vance, R-Ohio, n are arriving Monday for the first day of Cohen's testimony, alongside Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-Y., Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, and Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., then showed up in court Tuesday, appearing at the courthouse with Trump but apparently never entering the courtroom while the former presidential nominee President Vivek Ramaswamy, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla. , and Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., were present in court.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., went to court Thursday for the third day of Cohens' testimony, according to the New York Times, along with other members of Congress, including the representative. .Andy Biggs, R-Az.; Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla.; Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C. ; Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn.; Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., Rep. Michael Cloud, R-Texas; Rep. Andy Ogles, R-Tenn.; Rep. Eli Crane, R-Az., and Rep. Mike Waltz, R-Fla.

Zito, who has repeatedly professed his allegiance to Trump on social media, and attorney Dershowitz accompanied Trump to court Monday as Cohen's testimony stretched into a second week, with an entourage including the attorney general of South Carolina Alan Wilson, real estate investor Steve Witkoff, former Trump administration. intelligence official Kash Patel and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik, as well as Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.; Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.; Rep. Mary Miller, RR-Ill., and Rep. Keith Self, R-Texas.

A number of Trump's advisers and lawyers also accompanied him to the trial beyond his defense team, including his son Eric Trump and his wife Lara, attorney Alina Habba, who is not representing the ex -president in this matter, and advisors Boris Epshteyn and Jason Miller; Andrew Giuliani, son of former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, was also a regular presence at the trial.

Where is the Trump family?

Trump's son, Eric Trump, is the only one of the ex-president's children to have been present during the trial, regularly showing up in court and denouncing the trial on social media, tweeting Monday about Cohen's testimony, I've never seen anything more rehearsed! Eric's wife, Lara Trump, was also in attendance Tuesday. While Eric Trump regularly appeared in court, other members of the ex-president's family were notably absent, namely children Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Melania Trump. The absence of family members at the criminal trial, aside from Eric Trump, was striking to legal experts, who noted that criminal defendants typically have their families present at their trials.

Tangent

While attending the trial as journalists and not part of the ex-president's entourage, several pro-Trump media figures were also seen in court, including Fox host Jeanine Pirro, who Trump admitted in court on May 10, and Newsmax host Greg Kelly reportedly stood up and saluted Trump in court on May 9.

To monitor

How Trump's trial entourage affects the fight to become his vice presidential nominee. A number of politicians appearing at the trial are also considered vice-presidential contenders, including Scott, Vance, Burgum and Ramaswamy, although it remains to be seen whether their appearance in the courtroom will help the one of them to curry enough favor with the former president. president to land the spot on the Trump ticket.

Contra

While the Times reports that Trump advisers are behind the rotating group of politicians accompanying Trump to the trial, the ex-president told reporters Monday that he is urging Republicans to stay home. We have a lot of them, they want to come, and I say stand back and pass a lot of laws to stop things like this, Trump said Monday as he continued to denounce the lawsuits against him, while telling reporters Tuesday morning his surrogate mothers at the trial spoke highly of him.

Surprising fact

Some of the politicians who appeared at Trump's trial made comments that Trump is prohibited from making under the silence order against him, including criticizing the daughter of Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump has accused of bias against her because she works for Democratic politicians. That has raised concerns among legal experts that Trump could use his allies, whom he called surrogates Tuesday, to speak on his behalf, which could violate the terms of the hush orders. The silence order prohibits Trump from speaking out against various people involved in the trial, or ordering others to do so, although the Times notes that it is unlikely that Merchan could say that Trump has violated the order of silence unless there was clear proof that he ordered people to speak for him.

Chief Critics

Some Republican appearances at the trial drew criticism, as Democrats accused politicians of appearing at the trial solely to promote their own political careers. Iowans deserve to know if their hard-earned money is going to a political photo op 1,100 miles from the state Capitol, Iowa Democratic Party Chairwoman Rita Hart said in a statement Monday. statement regarding Bird's court appearance. Iowans deserve an attorney general who is focused on serving his constituents, not his political ambitions. Former Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., also took aim at Johnson for addressing the court Tuesday, tweeting that she [has] admit that I'm surprised that [Johnson] wants to be in the I cheated on my wife with a porn star club. (Trump has denied allegations of an affair with Stormy Daniels.)

Key context

Trump is on trial on 34 counts of falsifying business records, stemming from reimbursement checks he paid to Cohen after his ex-lawyer paid Daniels $130,000 just before the 2016 election to cover up allegations link. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him and called the trial a witch hunt, also complaining about legal processes that, as a criminal defendant, are required to strip him of his ability to campaign. Daniels and Cohen were the most high-profile witnesses to appear so far in the trial, which began in mid-April, with both testifying negatively about the ex-president. Daniels told the jury about her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, saying she blacked out during the episode even though she was not drugged and wanted to get out of there as quickly as possible, while Cohen testified that Trump had direct knowledge of and involvement in the hush money scheme. Trump is barred under a silence order from speaking out against witnesses, the jury and other participants in the case, but the judge ruled that he violated the order to 10 times.

Further ReadingForbes VP ShortlistTrump: Here Are the Top Contenders, As Tim Scott Suggests He Wants the Job By Sara Dorn ForbesMichael Cohen Says Stormy Daniels' Payment 'Required Trump's Approval' By Alison Durkee ForbesTrump and Stormy Daniels: What you need to know about the Hush Money saga as an adult The movie star takes the standBy Alison Durkee

