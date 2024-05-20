PM Modi condoles death of President Ebrahim Raisi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, and said India stood with Iran in its “time of sorrow”. “Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic passing away of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Iran will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Iran, India stands with Iran in this time of sadness,” he said in a message on X. PM Modi had expressed “deep concern” over the disappearance of the Iranian leader's helicopter, saying he was praying for the well-being of the president and his entourage, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian . India signed a 10-year contract on May 13 to operate Iran's strategic port of Chabahar, which will help it develop trade with Central Asia. The helicopter, which was part of a convoy, was carrying President Raisi and other senior leaders, including Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian. Contact with the plane was lost nearly 30 minutes after takeoff, apparently after it encountered bad weather while crossing a mountainous region in East Azerbaijan province. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also expressed condolences over the death of the two Iranian leaders and recalled his meetings with them. “Deeply shocked to learn of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. I remember my many meetings with them, the last in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the Iranian people at the time of this tragedy,” he said in a message on X. Deeply shocked to learn of the death of Iranian President Dr. Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. Remember my many meetings with them, the last one in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand alongside the people of Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) May 20, 2024 News of the Iranian president's death comes as tensions rise in the region, particularly in light of the conflict in Gaza and the recent escalation between Iran and Israel. President Raisi, in office since 2021, had promised Iran's unwavering support for Palestine, a position reiterated during his recent speech to inaugurate the dam.

