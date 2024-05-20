Biden: What would Trump have done if the Capitol riots had been led by Black Americans? | Joe Biden





Joe Biden launched one of his most scathing attacks yet on Donald Trump's racist record, suggesting the former US president would have acted differently about the January 6, 2021 insurrection if it had been led by black people .

The remarks, delivered at a dinner hosted by a civil rights organization in a swing state, underscored an intensifying battle between Biden and Trump for African American voters ahead of November's presidential election.

Let me ask you, Biden said during a speech at an NAACP (National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) dinner in Detroit. What do you think he would have done on January 6 if Black Americans had stormed the Capitol?

There was a collective gasp and murmur in the cavernous convention center, where about 5,000 guests had gathered. The president insisted: No, I'm serious. What do you think? I can only imagine.

The vast majority of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol on January 6 to try to overturn his election defeat were white. One was photographed carrying the flag of the Confederacy, which fought the Civil War from 1861 to 1865 in an effort to preserve slavery in the South.

But as a congressional committee investigating the attack reported, Trump remained in the White House and took no action for hours, even as the mob threatened to hang his vice president, Mike Pence. He eventually released a video calling on the rioters to stand down and go home.

More than 1,265 defendants have been charged and hundreds more have been jailed for their roles on January 6. But Trump described them as patriots and hostages and, as Biden noted in his remarks, suggested he would pardon them if re-elected.

Biden was speaking while campaigning in Georgia and Michigan, two battlegrounds where the black vote will be crucial. Opinion polls suggest a small but significant percentage are switching from Biden to Trump.

The president told the audience in Detroit: You are the reason Donald Trump was defeated for president. You are the reason Donald Trump is going to be a loser again.

Biden touted his own record, but kept returning to Trump and the threat he poses to democracy. He highlighted his own appointment of the first black female Supreme Court justice, Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Let me ask you: Who do you think he will put on the Supreme Court? He asked. Do you think he'll choose someone with a brain?

Biden also accused Republicans of banning books and undermining African American history. Extremists close doors to opportunity, reject affirmative action and attack the values ​​of diversity, equality and inclusion, he said.

They don't see you in America's future, but they're wrong. We know that black history is American history.

The president also warned: the threat posed by Trump in a second term is greater than in the first. He said something was broken in Trump after his 2020 election defeat and he was clearly unhinged.

The president received one of the biggest cheers of the evening when he proclaimed himself a unionist, adding: I walked the picket line with union workers here in Michigan. At the same time, Trump went to a non-union stop to show his disrespect for union workers.

Other speakers included Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, considered a potential presidential candidate in 2028.

