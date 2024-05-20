Court clears Imran Khan, PTI leaders of vandalism charges in Pakistan





Naeem Panjotha alleged that FIRs were unfairly filed against peaceful protesters, with Imran Khan facing 19 such cases in various police stations. He urged the court to dismiss the baseless allegations against the PTI founder. Following the proceedings, the court reserved its verdict on the acquittal arguments. Earlier in 2022, cases of vandalism related to the Azadi March were registered by the Karachi Corporation Police against PTI founder Imran Khan, as well as legislators Zartaj Gul, Asad Umar, Faisal Javed, Ali Nawaz Awan and Saifullah Niazi.

Imran Khan was granted bail in the National Crime Agency's (NCA) $190 million settlement by the Islamabad High Court on May 15, according to ARY News. The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled the appeal hearing against the conviction of Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi for May 21, as reported by Pakistan-based ARY News . The hearing will be presided over by a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb. The previous hearing, adjourned on May 15 due to the cancellation of the docket, will resume on the specified date.

During the upcoming court hearing, FIA Special Prosecutor Hafiz Hamad Ali Shah is expected to conclude his arguments. Following this, Imran Khan will present his defense. Earlier, Imran Khan, founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), filed pleas in the Islamabad High Court challenging the convictions in the Cypher and Toshakhana case, according to ARY News. On January 30, a special court sentenced Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to 10 years in prison each for their alleged involvement in the misuse of encrypted content for illicit purposes. The court's verdict highlighted the sufficiency of evidence presented by the prosecution against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

