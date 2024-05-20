'Oh my word:' Tesla FSD impresses Boris Johnson as he drives family on 'hair-raising' LA roads; Former UK leader reveals new feature in the works

Tesla, Inc. TSLAFully autonomous driving technology, which the electric vehicle manufacturer presents under the name FSD (Supervised), has won an enthusiastic fan across the Atlantic. After a ride in a Tesla vehicle equipped with this technology in Los Angeles, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was visibly impressed.

What happened:Johnson had first-hand experience with Tesla's FSD on Friday when he cruised the streets of Los Angeles in a self-driving car, with his wife and 10-month-old baby, the former head of the British government said in his column DailyMail. He acknowledged that this was something unheard of or unbelievable a decade ago.

We are about to be transported into a new type of car, so absurd, so daring, so revolutionary that ten years ago I would have refused to believe it was possible. Maybe on a test track; maybe in laboratory conditions, but I didn't expect to see it in the heavy traffic of a large urban center, he said.

Johnson noted that the car had dozens of small cameras, hidden in the car's sleek white bodywork, and a neural system, which he called an electronic brain.

Quite amazed by the phantom driving, Johnson said: I sit at the wheel, but I don't touch it, and although my feet are near the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my word, the steering wheel turns all the way alone.

See also:Best Electric Vehicle Stocks

Now he indicates, yields, floats over traffic with all the delicacy and tact of a living chauffeur. It's so human, I gasp, so sweet.

Johnson also described how the autonomous vehicle went through different scenarios on the road. As they approached a very tricky intersection, where five roads crossed, he was apparently concerned about the technology malfunctioning. The Tesla representative, who was traveling with the former Prime Minister, reassured the passengers.

To Johnson's delight, the vehicle turned in the intended direction. With impeccable good manners, warning all other vehicles, we turn left and I am so relaxed that I can understand the audacity of Tesla's plan, he said.

Johnson also contrastedTesla with theWaymodriverless vehicles circulating on the streets of Los Angeles. While Waymos cars could only drive in a small part of the city because they were programmed for those streets, Teslas, armed with cameras and neural networks, can go anywhere once fully registered and approved, a- he declared.

A Tesla representative told Johnson that the vehicle was five or six times safer than a human driver.

Johnson recounted an incident in which a pedestrian walked slowly in front of the vehicle. Instinctively, I grab the steering wheel; my toe trembles because of the brake; but I needn't have worried, he said. He noted that the car had the man under observation, indicated by a small human figurine appearing on the dashboard's electronic landscape.

Delivering the verdict on the driverless car after 45 minutes of driving, Johnson said the car had passed with flying colors.

New feature coming?However, he recounted a moment of slight confusion when they parked in front of the Waldorf Astoria Hotel and the car did not respond to signals from uniformed doormen. The Tesla representative explained that the technology does not yet recognize the gesture and that it will be fixed in the next iteration, which is expected to be rolled out next month.

Boris shared his previous experience with the Tesla brand in 2009 with a Lotus-shaped Roadster. This collapsed on the M40 and I was left with some skepticism about the future of the brand, he said.

Well, I won't make that mistake again. It seems weird now. This seems crazy. But I've seen enough to know that this is going to happen and that sooner or later there will be a tipping point.

Why is this important:Tesla is betting big on FSD technology, as its core electric vehicle business faces slowing demand and intense competition. Additionally, the technology is at the heart of the robo-taxi service the company plans to unveil on August 8. To shore up its profitability, which has been dented by repeated price cuts, the company plans to adopt a razor blade strategy that would undercut the competition by reducing the prices of its products. Electric vehicles and offset the hit by selling high-margin recurring FSD revenue.

FSD is now available for direct purchase at $8,000 or a monthly subscription of $99. The company is also in negotiations to launch the technology in China.

FSD moved from beta testing to FSD (supervised) at the end of March, and the company made it available to its users across North America for a one-month free trial. The participation rate, however, after the free trial ended was below average. .

Tesla ended Friday's session up 1.50% at $177.46, according to Benzinga Pro data.

See more of Benzingas' Future Of Mobility coverage inby following this link.

See also: Making Tesla Great Again? Elon Musk agrees with moves to transform electric vehicle maker into a leading global company

Image created via Shutterstock photos

2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.