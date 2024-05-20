Donald Trump says he would consider Ken Paxton for US attorney general





AUSTIN (The Texas Tribune) — Former President Donald Trump said he would consider nominating Ken Paxton for U.S. attorney general if he wins a second term in the White House, calling his longtime ally very talented guy and praising his tenure as Texas' legal director. .

Actually, I would, Trump said Saturday when asked by a KDFW-TV reporter if he would consider Paxton for the national job. He is very, very talented. I mean, we have a lot of people who want this one and will be very good at it. But he's a very talented guy.

Paxton has long been a close ally of Trump, having led an unsuccessful legal challenge to Trump's 2020 election defeat in four battleground states. He also spoke at the pro-Trump rally that preceded the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January 2021.

Paxton's loyalty was rewarded with Trump's support in the 2022 primary, which helped the attorney general fend off three primary GOP challengers.

Governor Abbott reacts after Trump says he's on shortlist for running mate

Trump also came to Paxton's defense when he was impeached last year for allegedly taking bribes and abusing the power of his office to help a wealthy friend and campaign donor. After Paxton was acquitted by the Texas Senate, Trump claimed credit, citing his speaking out on his Truth Social platform, where he denounced the proceedings and threatened political retaliation for Republicans who supported impeachment.

I fought for him when he was struggling and we won, he told KDFW. There were definitely people after him, and I thought it was really unfair.

Trump's latest comments, delivered at the National Rifle Association's annual convention in Dallas, come after a series of recent polls showed the presumptive Republican nominee leading President Joe Biden in a handful of key field states of battle.

Paxton has also seen his political prospects improve in recent months, after prosecutors agreed in March to drop three counts of securities fraud that had hung against Paxton for almost his entire tenure as attorney general. The resolution of the nine-year-old case, along with Paxton's acquittal in the Senate last fall, brought him closer than ever to a political career devoid of legal drama.

Yet Paxton's critics say he is far from vindicated. He remains under federal investigation for the same allegations that formed the basis of his indictment, and he continues to face a whistleblower trial from former deputies who say he was illegally fired for reporting Paxton to law enforcement. A separate state bar lawsuit seeks to penalize Paxton for his 2020 election challenge, which was based on discredited claims of voter fraud.

Paxton isn't the only Trump Texan seeking a top spot in his potential administration. In February, he said Gov. Greg Abbotti was absolutely on his shortlist of potential vice presidential candidates. Abbott has since downplayed his interest in the position.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kxan.com/news/texas-politics/donald-trump-says-hed-consider-ken-paxton-for-u-s-attorney-general/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos