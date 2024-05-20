Michael Cohen says he stole $60,000 from Trump company





Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former political fixer, admitted Monday to stealing $60,000 from the future president's real estate conglomerate because he believed Trump misled him about the amount of his 2016 end-of-year bonus. .

Cohen's admission came as he again testified for hours at Trump's criminal trial in New York. Trump's defense attorney, Todd Blanche, challenged Cohen with pointed questions. Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger later sought to repair Cohen's image with the 12-member jury with questions aimed at clarifying Cohen's answers during Blanche's three-day cross-examination.

Blanche hammered the credibility and honesty of Cohen, who worked for years to meet all of Trump's demands before turning on him in 2018. Cohen, the prosecution's most important witness, admitted the last week that he had for years been a serial liar on behalf of Trump and the theme was echoed in his testimony on Monday.

The theft of Trump Organization money, Cohen acknowledged, played a key role in the case against Trump, who has denied all 34 counts he faces. Trump is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee in 2024 against President Joe Biden, the Democrat who defeated him in 2020.

The case centers on a secret $130,000 payment Cohen made to porn star Stormy Daniels just before Trump's successful bid for president in 2016, to hide his claim that she had been on a date -you from a night with Trump a decade earlier, in order to hide the information from voters. as they went to the polls eight years ago.

Trial evidence shows that Trump repaid the money to Cohen in 2017 after he became president, personally signing nine of the checks. Trump is accused of falsifying his business records to claim the reimbursement to Cohen was for his legal work.

Cohen testified for the prosecution that the reimbursement was for hush money he paid Daniels, not the legal work, and that Trump approved the project twice, including once at his Trump Tower in New York and a second time in the Oval Office of the White House afterwards. he became president.

Blanche never asked Cohen about the two crucial conversations he claims to have had with Trump about the reimbursement system.

In total, Cohen said the reimbursement agreement with Trump was worth $420,000, $130,000 for the money he paid to Daniels, and another $50,000 he was supposed to pay to Red Finch, a tech company hired to rig a poll to show Trump was a highly rated businessman, with the amount doubled to $360,000 to cover his tax obligations and a year-end bonus of $60,000 for 2016.

But Cohen admitted to Blanche that he only paid Red Finch $20,000 in cash in a brown paper bag, while telling a Trump Company official that he paid $50,000. This amounted, he admitted, to a $30,000 theft, doubled to $60,000 by the time the company accounted for the taxes he would likely owe.

“So you stole from the Trump Organization?” » asked Blanche.

“Yes, sir,” Cohen said.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump arrives for his secret trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York on May 20, 2024.

Cohen later explained to Hoffinger: “I was angry about the reduction in the bonus (size of his normal bonus), and so I thought it was almost like self-help to claim the extra money while he worked out the terms. of the overall reimbursement of $420,000 with Allen Weisselberg, then chief financial officer of Trump Organizations.

Weisselberg is currently serving a five-month sentence for perjury for lying during a previous Trump-related civil trial and is not expected to testify in the current criminal trial.

But Cohen also testified again that the $420,000 paid to him had nothing to do with legal services provided to Trump, the heart of the criminal charges he faces.

Even as news of the secret payment of the money became public in early 2018, Cohen said he continued to lie about it to the media, claiming none of it came from the Trump Organization or the campaign Trump and that Trump did not know about it, which was misleading. statements to protect Trump personally.

Cohen, 57, however, is a faulty witness for the prosecution. He pleaded guilty to a violation of campaign finance law in connection with paying hush money to Daniels, perjury for lying to a congressional panel and tax violations. He served 13 months in federal prison and another year and a half on home detention.

Since then, he has often attacked Trump and said last week that he wanted Trump convicted. If Trump is convicted, he could be placed on probation or sentenced to up to four years in prison.

Trump has denied Daniels' claim that he had an affair with her and the entire criminal charges.

The trial against Trump, 77, may be coming to an end. Cohen is the last of 19 prosecution witnesses against Trump, who served a single term as US chief executive from 2017 to 2021.

At the conclusion of the prosecution, Trump's defense team will almost certainly ask New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan to dismiss the 34-count indictment against Trump, a request that is rarely granted in American criminal trials.

If, indeed, Merchan refuses to drop charges against Trump, his defense could call its own witnesses on his behalf, but has given no certain indication that it will do so.

Trump has said he wants to testify in his own defense, but defendants are not required to, and U.S. legal analysts say that is unlikely because defendants often hurt themselves with their testimony rather than help them.

If Trump were to testify, Merchan has already ruled that prosecutors would be allowed to question him about two civil cases he lost in recent months and was ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in damages. One concerned business fraud at his real estate conglomerate Trump Organization and the other his defamation of a New York writer who had won a sexual assault ruling against him.

Assuming Trump does not take the witness stand and his defense attorneys present only one or two witnesses, if any, Merchan told the case's attorneys that closing arguments could begin on May 28 , after the next Monday Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voanews.com/a/trump-s-criminal-trial-is-nearing-the-end-/7619330.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos