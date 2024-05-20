Why PM Narendra Modi remained silent for 15 days, asks TMC | Kolkata News





Calcutta/Keshpur: TMC accused Prime Minister Modi on Sunday of having “zipped his zipper” for a fortnight Sandeshkhali because he knew the accusations were lies.

“The Prime Minister stopped talking about the Modi 420 guarantee. In the last fortnight, he also shut his mouth on Sandeshkhali after the video was released,” Trinamool leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O Brien said. adding, “Modi and his henchmen insult Bengal, degrade the dignity of women, choke the state's funds and are migratory birds who only come during election periods.

Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee while addressing a gathering in Midnapore West Keshpur, said the BJP was a “party of liars”, which had been exposed by the Sandeshkhali incident. “They are all liars, from head to toe, completely deceitful. Didn't you see what they did to Sandeshkhali, how they humiliated women? BJP mandal president Gangadhar Koyal claims that for Rs 2,000, women were forced to make false allegations of rape, just to trap Trinamool,” he said.

Trinamool said it took action against the accused in Sandeshkhali beyond party affiliation. “TMC expelled the accused [Sk Shahjahan and others] for six years. But the BJP's Sandeshkhali video exposed the BJP's conspiracy to harm Bengal, hatched by Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari. They bribed and forced the women to sign a blank paper and file false rape charges. It is the BJP that shelters attackers like Brij Bhushan Singh and Prajwal Revanna,” the party said.

TMC: BJP insults the greats of Bengal

A day after CM Mamata Banerjee's outburst against “a few monks, not everyone”, whom she accused of working against Trinamool and for the BJP, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said his party believes ” in the saffron religion of Swamiji”. [Vivekananda]not in Yogi Adityanath’s saffron.”

Abhishek also went out of his way to try to establish that the BJP had denigrated the greats of Bengal. “The BJP disrespected the intellectuals of Bengal. Under the leadership of Amit Shah, they broke a statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar on the streets of Kolkata. They belittled Rammohan Roy and called Swami Vivekananda an ignorant left-wing product “, he said, adding: “Bengal has shown the way to the nation.”

Trinamool on Sunday also refuted some of Prime Minister Modi's claims. Expressing strong objection to the charge that “the infiltrators were the vote bank of the TMC”, the party said, “We do not believe in vote bank politics. Lakshmir Bhandar's program benefits more than 2 million women. Kanyasree – who received a UN award – covers 85 people. lakh girls and Khadya Sathi cover 10 crore people of Bengal.

Trinamool also attacked Modi on CAA, saying hundreds of Bengali Hindus had committed suicide in the last six years due to citizenship-related harassment. The party said that out of 40 lakh people whose citizenship was under threat, 28 lakh were Bengali Hindus, 10 lakh were Bengali Muslims and only 2 lakh were from states other than Bengal and Assam.

The party also said the corruption charges against TMC were devoid of evidence, alleging that the BJP was the world's biggest washing machine. “The party selectively targets opposition parties through the ED and the CBI. Ninety-five percent of cases are against the opposition, with a conviction rate of only 0.4%,” he said. -he indicates.

