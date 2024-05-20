Donald Trump Film The Apprentice: Cannes Premiere, Standing Ovation





One of the most anticipated moments of the 77th Cannes Film Festival finally arrived Monday night with the world premiere of Donald Trump's drama The Apprentice, starring Sebastian Stan as a younger version of the real estate mogul in the pre-MAGA era.

Only Francis Ford Coppola's hugely ambitious swan song, Megalopolis, sparked more discussion and curiosity in previews at this year's edition of the prestigious French film festival. Before its unveiling, virtually no one had seen The Apprentice, as the film was reportedly finished just days before its premiere.

Ali Abbasi, Stan, Martin Donovan and Maria Bakalova hit the Cannes red carpet for the premiere. Only Jeremy Strong, who plays notorious political fixer Roy Cohn in the film, was not present.

Directed by acclaimed Iranian-Danish filmmaker Abbasi and written by Gabe Sherman, The Apprentice explores Donald Trump's rise to power in 1980s America, under the influence of fiery right-wing lawyer Roy Cohn. Succession star Strong stars as Cohn, alongside Martin Donovan (Tenet) as Fred Trump Sr. and Academy Award and Golden Globe nominee Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) as Ivana Trump.

Several shocking moments at the end of the film — a scene depicting Trump's alleged rape of his first wife Ivana and an operating room sequence showing Trump undergoing liposuction — drew audible gasps from the audience at the Cannes premiere. As the final credits rolled, the Cannes audience began clapping to the sound of Baccara's “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie” playing on the soundtrack.

After the screening, Abbasi warmly embraced his cast and Cate Blanchett, sitting directly in front of the director and crew, was the first to stand and applaud, embracing Bakalova. The loudest applause went to Stan for his transformative performance as Trump. The crowd cheered and applauded enthusiastically, remaining on their feet for nearly eight minutes, although many were seen leaving the theater after four minutes. Abbasi kept the crowd moving, clapping and randomly pointing to people in the audience. Abbasi also held up his cell phone to the cameras during the standing ovation to show a shirtless selfie of Strong in costume and apparently backstage at his play in New York. The moment sparked loud cheers and Abbasi kissed the screen of his phone.

While addressing the crowd, Abbasi commented on current world events such as the war in Ukraine and the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, explaining how “in times of unrest, there is this tendency to look to the inner” and “to bury yourself deep in the sand, look within and hope for the best.

“The storm is not going away. The storm is coming. In fact, the worst times are yet to come,” he added. “But you can pretend it’s not here.” You can also deal with it.

Abbasi then explained why he wanted to make a Trump-centric film and argued that films need to be “relevant” again. He explained: “There is no nice metaphorical way to deal with the rising tide of fascism. There is only the complicated path. There is only the banal way. There is only one way to deal with this wave on its own terms, on its own level and it won't be pretty, but I think the problem with the world is that good people have been silent for too long. So I think it's time to make movies relevant. It’s time to make cinema political again. »

As of Monday evening, The Apprentice still did not have a U.S. distributor, despite having been sold earlier at the Cannes Film Festival to StudioCanal for the U.K. and Ireland, where it will hit theaters later this year.

Rocket Science is handling international sales for the project, which was financed by Kinematics, Head Gear Films, Screen Ireland, Film i Vast, the Danish Film Institute and the National Bank of Canada.

The film is produced by Daniel Bekerman for Scythia Films, Jacob Jarek for Profile Pictures, Ruth Treacy and Julianne Forde for Tailored Films and Abbasi and Louis Tisné for Film Institute. Executive producers are Amy Baer, ​​Mark H. Rapaport, Emanuel Nunez, Josh Marks, Grant S. Johnson, Phil Hunt and Compton Ross, Thorsten Schumacher, Niamh Fagan, Sherman, Lee Broda, James Shani, Andrew Frank and Greg Denny .

