Tesla FSD makes former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a believer





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called driverless cars “the future”, after a long test drive of Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) with his wife and child on the busy streets of Los Angeles, in California. In a column written for the Daily Mail On Friday, Johnson recounts his experience during the FSD test drive, saying it lasted more than 45 minutes and included family members and a Tesla employee. The outlet also shared the clip below of Johnson speaking about the experience, in which Johnson saying he “believes driverless cars are the future,” although he never previously believed that would have been possible. Although the short clip doesn't include much more, Johnson goes deeper into his column. “I sit at the wheel, but I don't touch it, and although my feet are near the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my word, the steering wheel turns itself,” Johnson writes. “It’s strange at first, like watching a ghost press the keys on a piano. Now he indicates, gives way, floats over traffic with all the delicacy and tact of a living driver. It's so human, it takes my breath away, so sweet. He also shares other details, including his concerns about possible problems, particularly at some of the more complex intersections. He notices a five-way intersection in the middle of Beverly Hills, where the car easily turned left, allowing him to relax. During the entire trip, which apparently lasted at least 45 minutes, Johnson says there was only one “moment of slight confusion,” during which the vehicle failed to understand a pedestrian trying to make move the car forward, although the Tesla employee noted that it would soon be able to recognize hand gestures. “This car is amazing but it's the worst it's ever been, and it's getting exponentially better,” the employee said in response to the incident. The news comes ahead of Tesla's unveiling of a robotaxi platform in August and as the company prepares to launch the software outside the United States for the first time. Late last month, Tesla received tentative approval for FSD in China, and it has also gained traction in other markets in recent years. “Everyone will do it: read a book, play cards or just doze behind the wheel of vehicles traveling of their own accord: faster, quieter, with less pollution and safer,” says Johnson of vehicles without driver. Trouble-free Tesla FSD V12.4 apparently begins rolling out to employees What are your thoughts? Let me know at [email protected], find me on @zacharyviscontior send us tips at [email protected]. Tesla FSD makes former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson a believer













