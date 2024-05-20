How can the surface of the Narendra Modi Stadium play in a playoff match? Indian television





Image Source: BCCI/IPL Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins. KKR vs SRH Qualifier 1 Pitch Report: After the intense competition in the championship stage of the Indian Premier League 2024, the focus now shifts to the actual business end of the tournament. Nearly two months of fierce struggle, the IPL playoffs are set to go ahead as fans eagerly await the 2024 winner. Kolkata Knight Riders will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 of the tournament at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 21 with the last place up for grabs. KKR are at the top of the table, while SRH finished second in the table after their victory against Punjab Kings coupled with Rajasthan Royals' draw against KKR on Sunday. Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad ground report The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosted six matches in the current season, out of which one was destroyed. The surface was balanced for both batters and bowlers. Targets of 200 or more were chased twice, while scores below 170 also tested the batting teams. Batting will be a challenge if a black ground surface is arranged, as seen in the GT vs SRH match, where the Titans struggled to chase down 163. Narendra Modi Stadium – The numbers game Matches played – 33 Games won batting first – 15 Games won batting second – 18 Matches without result – 0 Highest team innings – 233/3 by GT on 26/05/2023 vs MI Lowest team rounds – 89 by GT on 04/17/2024 vs. DC Highest race achieved – 200/7 by PBKS on 04/04/2024 against GT Average batting score first – 167.76 Sunrisers Hyderabad Team: Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar , Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Anmolpreet Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Markande, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Marco Jansen, Akash Maharaj Singh Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Manish Pandey, Nitish Rana, Srikar Bharat , Sherfane Rutherford, Dushmantha Chameera, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sakib Hussain, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Chetan Sakariya

