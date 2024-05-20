Judge expels press from courtroom following behavior of defense witnesses





Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen leaves his Manhattan home to testify at Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to hide money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in New York, May 20, 2024.

Eduardo Munoz | Reuters

Judge Juan Merchan on Monday allowed members of the press to leave his courtroom to provide a lesson in “good decorum” after a witness called by Donald Trump's lawyers gave the judge an attitude on the stand.

“Clear the courtroom!” Mercan said after warning the witness, attorney Robert Costello, about his repeated reactions to the judge supporting prosecutors' objections.

“If you don't like my decision, don't say 'Damn,'” Merchan told Costello before reporters were kicked out of the room.

“You don’t look at me sideways and roll your eyes,” he said.

Trump's prosecutors and lawyers, as well as his surrogates, were not required to leave the courtroom. Eric Trump, who was present in the courtroom, wrote on X that Merchan's treatment of Costello “is truly shameful.”

Costello was the second witness called by the defense, who began his direct examination after prosecutors finished their case. Prosecutors had called 20 witnesses in four weeks, culminating in dramatic testimony from Michael Cohen, Trump's former personal lawyer and fixer.

Before being chastised on the witness stand, Costello discussed his interactions with Cohen after federal agents raided his office in April 2018.

Costello said Cohen was “absolutely manic” following the raid and wanted an “escape route.”

But when Costello told Cohen his problems could be resolved if he cooperated with a federal investigation into his then-boss, Cohen responded, “I swear to God, Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump . »

Under cross-examination earlier Monday, Cohen admitted to stealing from Trump's company by keeping money given to him that should have gone to a tech entrepreneur hired to help rig a CNBC poll about famous businessmen.

“You stole from the Trump Organization, didn’t you?” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche asked Cohen during the former president's criminal trial in New York.

Cohen replied, “Yes, sir.”

Cohen pocketed $30,000 of the $50,000 he received from the Trump Organization, then gave about $20,000 to the technology company Red Finch, which previously worked for the Trump Organization, he said before Manhattan Supreme Court.

Cohen testified that although Red Finch's owner would have preferred to receive the full $50,000 he was owed, he was “at peace for the moment.”

After Blanche finished cross-examining Cohen, Assistant Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger asked Cohen to explain to jurors what Red Finch did for Trump.

Cohen testified that he asked the contractor to help him rig a CNBC poll on the most famous businessmen of the last century, acquiring Internet protocol addresses to boost Trump's position in that poll .

In this courtroom sketch, Michael Cohen is questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger during the criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump, who is accused of falsifying business records to hide money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016, in Manhattan State Court in New York. City, May 20, 2024.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Trump then refused to pay Red Finch because he was angry that CNBC did not continue the poll after he ended up rising to ninth place in that poll.

Cohen said he pocketed the $30,000 of the $50,000 he later got from the Trump Organization, apparently for Red Finch, because he was “angry” that his bonus for being the Trump's personal lawyer has been reduced.

“It was almost like self-help,” Cohen testified.

Cohen is a key witness against Trump, having previously testified that he paid porn star Stormy Daniels $130,000 before the 2016 presidential election to silence her about allegedly having sex with Trump once. decade earlier.

Prosecutors said Cohen would be their final witness at trial.

Blanche is expected to finish her cross-examination on Monday. It's unclear whether they will call Trump to the witness stand.

Defense attorneys went into hiding last week when Judge Juan Merchan asked if they would call defense witnesses to testify.

Trump told a reporter last month: “I would testify, absolutely.”

In this courtroom sketch, Michael Cohen is questioned by prosecutor Susan Hoffinger during his retrial before Judge Juan Merchan, while former US President Donald Trump attends Trump's criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records to hide money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016., in Manhattan State Court in New York, May 20, 2024.

Jane Rosenberg | Reuters

Merchan told prosecutors and the former president's lawyers earlier Monday that closing arguments in the case would take place on May 28, the day after Memorial Day.

“It has become clear that we are not going to take stock tomorrow,” Merchan said as Trump looked on.

Last week, the judge told both sides to be ready to present their findings on Tuesday.

But Merchan said Monday he wanted to avoid a delay of several days between closing arguments and the start of deliberations. The trial will take place Wednesday and Friday and last a half-day on Thursday due to a scheduling conflict between jurors.

Before entering the courtroom Monday, Trump told reporters, “It looks like we're going to have a really big gap between days.”

Former US President Donald Trump sits in the Manhattan Criminal Court courtroom with his lawyer Todd Blanche (L) in New York on May 20, 2024.

Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Trump is accused of falsifying business records related to his and his company's reimbursement of Cohen for paying Daniels.

The former president denies having sexual relations with Daniels, who testified earlier in the trial.

Trump, who is the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, is the first former president to face a criminal trial.

