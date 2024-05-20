Politics
'India stands with Iran': PM Modi condoles death of Raisi, govt declares one-day state mourning
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the people of Iran after the death of their President Ebrahim Raisi and the government declared a state day of mourning. (Image: PTI file/representative)
According to the protocol, Iran's first vice president, Mohammad Mokhber, would become president in the event of Raisi's death.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and said he was deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise. Iranian President Raisi and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian were killed in a helicopter crash in mountainous terrain and freezing weather. , an Iranian official said, after search teams located the wreckage in East Azerbaijan province.
Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic passing of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Iran will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and to the Iranian people. India stands with Iran in this time of sadness, Modi said in an article on X.
The government also declared a day of mourning as a mark of respect for the late Iranian president and his foreign minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
HE. Dr Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and HE. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, died in a helicopter crash, the government said in a notification.
As a mark of respect to the deceased dignitaries, the Government of India has decided that there will be a day of state mourning on 21.05.2024 (Tuesday) across India. On the day of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is flown regularly and there will be no official entertainment on that day, the government notification said.
During the period of mourning, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout India on all buildings where the national flag is regularly flown.
Earlier, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who holds supreme authority in Iran, declared five days of mourning.
Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar also expressed condolences over the tragic death of Iranian leaders and India stands with the people of Iran at the time of this tragedy.
Deeply shocked to learn of the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister H. Amir-Abdollahian in the helicopter crash. I remember my numerous meetings with them, the last in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the Iranian people at the time of this tragedy, Jaishankar posted on X.
Details of Iranian president's helicopter crash
A helicopter carrying Iran's president crashed and crash-landed in eastern Azerbaijan on Sunday, after a meeting between Raisi and the president of neighboring Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. In addition to the 63-year-old ultraconservative, the plane also carried Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Raisi had traveled to the north-western province to inaugurate a dam project with Aliyev, on their common border.
Raisis' convoy included three helicopters and the other two arrived at their destination safely, Tasnim news agency said.
How the world reacted to the Raisis plane crash
Countries around the world have offered to help rescue efforts to locate Iranian President Raisi after news broke that his helicopter was involved in a crash.
Expressions of concern and offers of help have come from abroad, including Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Russia and Turkey, as well as the European Union , which has activated its rapid response mapping service to aid search efforts.
Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanani expressed gratitude to governments and international organizations for their sympathy and offer of assistance in search and rescue operations.
Stay informed with the latest updates on the latest news from the Iranian President.
|
