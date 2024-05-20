Politics
“The Chinese people have lost a good friend”
China's genocidal dictator Xi Jinping mourned the deaths of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, proclaiming Raisi a “good friend” of China.
Raisi, Amir-Abdollahian and several other Iranian officials were traveling in apparently foggy weather and died Sunday after their helicopter crashed over Iran's East Azerbaijan province. The group was returning from the nation of Azerbaijan, where they attended an event to open a dam on the Aras River, a joint infrastructure project with Baku.
Official Iranian reports initially claimed the helicopter suffered a “hard landing” and only confirmed the deaths of all passengers on board on Monday. The foggy weather which compromised the safety of the helicopter would have affectedlimited search and rescue operations. First reports in Iranian media claims that at least one passenger on the plane, Ayatollah Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, leader of Friday prayers in Tabriz, survived for at least an hour after the crash, but the slow rescue operation resulted in his dead. Iran has refused international offers to support search and rescue operations, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported:
No foreign help was needed to find #Iran wreck of the president's helicopter: head of the IRCS https://t.co/7eaIoCSIzv pic.twitter.com/4sItR4Pwq1
– IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) May 20, 2024
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the “supreme leader” of Iran, appointed On Monday, First Vice President Mohammed Mokhber was named president of the nation. The president is subordinate to the “supreme leader” and Tehran officials emphasize that Raisi's death will not change the nation's relations with the world or domestic politics.
China is one of Iran's closest allies on the international stage, another member of the anti-US BRICS alliance and one of Iran's largest oil customers. China's state news agency Xinhua reported On Monday, Xi contacted Mokhber directly to express his condolences and support for Tehran following the helicopter crash.
“Raisi's tragic death is a great loss for the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have also lost a good friend,” Xi said, paraphrased by Xinhua.
“Xi said that since President Raisi took office, he has made important contributions to maintaining Iran's security and stability and promoting national development and prosperity,” the statement continued. report. “He added that Raisi has also made positive efforts to consolidate and deepen the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership.”
Ahead of Xi's message to Mokhber, China's Foreign Ministry issued a statement Monday Beijing time expressing “deep concern” about the situation surrounding the then-missing helicopter.
“China is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to provide all necessary support and assistance to Iran's rescue efforts,” the Foreign Ministry said. said.
Chinese state mediaWorld Timepublished an article published Monday expressing the Communist Party's confidence in Iran to avoid internal instability following Raisi's death.
“Iran's political system… ensures that Iran is unlikely to experience the kind of political instability seen in some developing countries where the political system is not robust,” said “experts” endorsed by the Chinese diet.World Time. “The likelihood of the country falling into political turmoil due to one incident is relatively low. »
Khamenei quickly announcement The accession of Mohammad Mokhber to the presidency on Monday for an interim period leaves it unclear whether there will be a special procedure to officially succeed Raisi. Iran typically holds presidential elections, which are neither free nor fair, as Khamenei has the final say on who can appear on the presidential ballot, in some cases excluding prominent and powerful politicians such as Iran. former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and leaving no candidate. place for real representatives of the opposition. The Iranian Islamist regime, the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism, has been in power since 1979.
Raïssi came to the presidency, after a long career presiding over massacres of dissidents, in elections marked by record turnout in 2021. It is widely believed that Raïssi presided over the mass execution of 5,000 to 30 000 peaceful political dissidents in 2021. 1988, many of them associated with the People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI or MEK). The late president would then have acted as a member of the “death commissions” of the Iranian Central Committee.
As president, Raisi prioritized Iran's relations with China. He spearheaded Iran's integration into BRICS, an alliance originally made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, in January. During a visit to China in February 2023, Raïssi enthusiastically declared encouraged Chinese companies have come to Iran and sought greater participation in China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Beijing's global debt trap program for poorer countries.
“He welcomes investment by Chinese companies in Iran and looks forward to more Chinese tourists coming to Iran,” Raisi said during his visit. “Iran firmly supports and will actively participate in the Belt and Road Initiative, Global Development Initiative and Global Security Initiative proposed by China.”
Iran boasted in February that, in part due to Raisi's efforts, Chinese investments in Iran had increased tenfold between February 2023 and February 2024, from $300 million to $3 billion.
