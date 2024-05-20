Restoration of J&K statehood is a solemn promise we have made and will fulfill: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his government had made a “solemn promise” to restore Jammu and Kashmir's statehood and would fulfill it, adding that the Center was working very hard to create suitable conditions.

Noting that the record turnout in Srinagar is one of the “most gratifying things” he has seen during his tenure, Mr. Modi said the people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen the commitment of the NDA government in favor of strengthening democracy in the region, “even at the cost of our sacrificing power for ourselves”.

“Restoring the state is a solemn promise we made and we are honoring it. We are working very hard to create the right conditions so that this can happen quickly,” he said. PTI in an exclusive interview in Bhubaneswar on May 19.

The Modi government had abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019 and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“With the abrogation of Article 370, today we have seen not only the dreams and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir come to fruition, but also their enthusiasm to participate in one of the biggest festivals of any democracy: elections,” Mr. Modi said. said.

He said the voting percentage in Srinagar, once a hotbed for all kinds of radical elements, witnessed the highest turnout in decades. Srinagar recorded a voter turnout of 36.7 per cent, the highest since 1996 in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

The world witnessed the growth and enthusiasm of the people of J and K as they welcomed delegates from around the world at the G20 events, he added.

“The progress made by Jammu and Kashmir over the last five years gives me immense hope that we are on the right path to restore the state. We want to institutionalize the positive changes that have taken place and make the gains irreversible so that the people of Jammu and Kashmir region never have to witness the torrid years that generations had to endure.

“We want to create a Jammu and Kashmir where violence is history and prosperity is destiny. This is our long-term strategy for Kashmir. Our aspiration is that Jammu and Kashmir regains its stature as a hub of culture, knowledge and tourism while becoming a center for futuristic technologies like AI (artificial intelligence),” Mr. Modi said.

Regarding the holding of parliamentary elections in J and K, the Prime Minister said that the Supreme Court had fixed a date for the parliamentary elections in the region and the Election Commission was mandated to follow the directions of the highest court and it was the best organization to assess when and how it will organize the legislative elections.

In December 2023, the apex court had ordered the Election Commission to hold elections in J and K by September 30, 2024.

Asked about his assessment of the high turnout in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in J and K after the abrogation of Article 370, Modi said Parliament had approved the removal of this provision in August 2019 and the people had given implicit approval in 2019 itself and beyond by defying all apocalyptic predictions and helping to maintain peace in the region.

Then, in December 2023, he said, the Supreme Court put the judicial seal on repeal with a unanimous verdict from a constitutional court.

“What the elections in Jammu and Kashmir have done in 2024 is also put an explicit democratic stamp of approval – the final stamp of the trinity of approval of our historic decision,” Modi said.

Mr. Modi said the BJP is perhaps the only party in the country that has left the government in order to transfer more power to the people.

“And we fulfilled our commitment by holding peaceful elections for local bodies and Panchayat in Jammu and Kashmir in December 2018.”

In June 2018, the BJP, which was part of a coalition government in J&K with the People's Democratic Party (PDP), withdrew from the alliance, leading to the fall of the then Mehbooba Mufti government and the imposition of a central regime. The saffron party then claimed that it had become untenable for it to maintain its alliance government as “terrorism, violence and radicalization have increased and the fundamental rights of citizens are under threat in the Valley”.

Mr. Modi said the people of the region have seen the honest intentions of his government, the consistent efforts it has made to bring them into the mainstream of Indian democracy and have now proactively endorsed the measures taken thanks to this peaceful and high electoral participation.

“I have no doubt that Jammu and Kashmir has a very bright future and the region will serve as a beacon of empowerment and democratic aspirations.”

Asked how the recent situation in J and K aligns with the government's long-term strategy for the region, the Prime Minister said that Jammu and Kashmir, since 1947, has been a victim of an economy of conflict, in which the stakeholders were a few politicians, many of whom worked for their own personal interests or those of outside forces.

“For almost seven decades, the people of Jammu and Kashmir were denied the right to development, progress and prosperity because a few families, in India and their masters abroad, wanted to use the people for promoting their own separatist agenda. an irreversible loss for generations of innocent families who have been dragged into conflict. We want to ensure that there is now an irreversible peace dividend for future generations. When his government came to power in 2014, its program was very clear: development for all, opportunities for all, prosperity for all.

He said that for 70 years there was conflict, but for 70 years not all areas were accessible by all-weather roads, nor by all the basic necessities.

“Think of the struggles of tribal people in the mountains, or of the young people in the region who have not been able to get ambitious jobs like young people in the rest of the country. We have managed to reverse this trend, especially after 2019,” he said. he added. .

The Prime Minister said that from tourism to education, from sports to agriculture, from manufacturing to FPOs (agricultural producer organizations) and from SHGs (self-help groups) to entrepreneurship, the government wants creating an ecosystem for everything within the region itself.

“Our strategy is already proving effective. Look at some of the events that happen regularly at Dal Lake. I was amazed that a Formula 4 event attracted such massive crowds. When we replace fear with hope , we transform despair into aspiration.

“This is what we have done and the ripple effect that this transformation will have will not only positively transform the region but the entire India. This peace and optimism among the people has shaken the terrorists and their sponsors in our neighboring country,” he said.

Brand Modi is a result of people's trust gained over two decades: PM Modi

Describing himself as a man of action, Mr Modi said Brand Modi's perception is a result of the people's trust he has earned during his two decades of public life.

In an exclusive interview with PTIThe Prime Minister said he would do everything in his power to achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

He was responding to questions on Brand Modi's longevity and whether he sees himself becoming Prime Minister in the current elections as well as in 2029.

I wasn't born to become someone. I was born to do something. I am on a mission to transform my country into a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047. I have to do something and I continue to do whatever it takes to achieve this, MR. » said Modi.

I am just an actor and it is the citizens of the country who decide who will become what, the Prime Minister said.

He said the Modi brand worked because there was no conscious effort to build that brand.

The Prime Minister that Brand Modi is perceived to be is the result of people's trust earned over more than two decades of his public life. People saw the sincere efforts and tireless hard work he put in to improve the lives of the people, he added.

They see the belief that I will not do anything with bad intentions and that I will never fail in the efforts I put forth. This trust and belief that they have placed in me is the only and most valuable gain that I have, Mr. Modi. said.

I am human. Errors may occur. But I won't do anything with bad intentions. I will leave nothing to chance and I will make every effort possible. I made these promises to the country. I follow them in letter and spirit to this day, he said.

Mr. Modi said the blessings of the people keep him going and give him strength.

During my rallies and road shows, people of all ages, from children to grandmothers, and from all walks of life, come to greet me and listen to me. “I feel lucky that, even under the blazing sun, they appear in such large numbers,” he said.

“When I see the spark of hope in their eyes and the assurance that they are behind me, it makes me all the more determined to realize the dreams and aspirations of the 140 million members of my family,” he said. he declared.

It’s people’s trust that gives me strength. I instantly connect with them and feel the overwhelming emotions they give off. Being among people, who are God personified, is nothing less than a divine experience for me and that is why I feel this inexplicable energy from within that pushes me to work even more, the Prime Minister said .

Mr Modi said he did not know how a brand works. People can see his life and the work he has done over the years in public life, he added.

A person who has worked as the chief minister of a state for 13 years and as the prime minister for 10 years and whose 100-year-old mother is spending her last days in a government hospital, then this country does not need of a brand; the country can understand that (my) life is somewhat different, Mr. Modi said.