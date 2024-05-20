



Fiona Harvey, the woman alleged to be real life Baby reindeer harasser, allegedly sent 276 emails to Labor leader Keir Starmer between January and August 2020. Keir stopped talking to me, you stupid little boy, Harvey wrote in an email dated April 9, 2020, published by THE SAnd. She also went on to say that you fuck [all] about anything and I called him free charger on the public treasury. She went to warning Starmer that she planned to report him to standards watchdogs, threatening him by writing Your life won't be worth living. You are elected leader of. No leaving and after two minutes I received an email calling me racist from the housing mediator. I have already complained about you to the standards commissioner who guesses what does nothing either. I see that from now on, I will complain about the smallest thing, she writes. According to THE Sun, other emails saw Harvey taunt Starmer over the deaths of two of his loved ones and refer to his wife Victoria using an ableist slur. God, she looks horrible. Terrible, she wrote in a message, referring to Victoria. Sir Keir is MP for Holborn and St Pancras, near Kilburn where Harvey lived in 2020.

In some emails she also abused Labor MP Tulip Suddiq and, on one occasion, called Angela Rayner a fool. An email sent on March 27, 2020 to Starmer and copied to SNP MP Pete Wishart also made homophobic references regarding Tony Blair and Gordon Brown. In another email sent in May 2020, she called then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson an astonishment. [sic] cat. Like the messages sent by Martha in the series, Harvey's emails are written in a distinctive, chaotic style, with numerous spelling and grammatical errors. All 276 emails were signed. Sent from my iPhone, although in the show it is suggested that Martha types this signature manually and in reality she does not own an iPhone. THE SAnd report that the Met Police haveI am aware of Harveys messages but have not provided further details. Baby reindeer has sparked controversy in recent months, after viewers began speculating online that Harvey was the inspiration behind Martha due to the many similarities between the two. Many have criticized Netflix for not sufficiently anonymizing Harvey. As the beneficial owner, Netflix ultimately bears responsibility for preserving Real Martha's anonymity. The real Martha was an abuser, she was not sufficiently anonymized, she was the target of a barrage of targeted harassment and she is vulnerable, journalist Daisy Steinhardt wrote in a statement. Dazed article published last month.

