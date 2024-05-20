Putin and Xi Jinping promise a new era of international politics against the United States





China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin on Thursday promised a “new era” of cooperation between the United States' two main rivals, which they described as an aggressive Cold War hegemon causing global chaos. In February 2022, China and Russia declared a “no holds barred” partnership when Putin visited Beijing shortly before sending troops to Ukraine, sparking one of Europe's deadliest land conflicts. On Thursday, Xi Jinping and Putin signed a joint declaration on the “new era” that expresses opposition to the United States on security issues and presents a common vision on Taiwan, Ukraine, North Korea, as well as cooperation in nuclear technology and finance. peaceful. Russia, at war with NATO-backed Ukrainian forces, and China, under pressure from the United States due to its growing military and economic power, have found common geopolitical cause. Xi welcomed Putin in a ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing that included a 21-gun salute, People's Liberation Army soldiers and children waving Chinese and Russian flags in Tiananmen Square. What is the meeting about? Xi told Putin they had the opportunity to bring about changes not seen in a century, which many analysts interpret as a challenge to the U.S.-led global order. Both governments, angered by the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 and European colonial rule over China, criticized the West as decadent, with China challenging American supremacy in various technologies and military capabilities. However, China and Russia face their own challenges, such as China's economic slowdown and NATO strengthening after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Washington views China as its biggest competitor and Russia as its biggest threat, with its authoritarian leaders who restrict free speech and tightly control the media and courts. Biden called Xi a “dictator” and Putin a “murderer” and a “crazy son,” which Beijing and Moscow criticized. Putin, during his two-day visit, thanked China for its efforts to resolve the Ukraine crisis and detailed his talks with Xi, calling them “warm.” He mentioned cooperation in sectors such as nuclear energy, food and Chinese car manufacturing in Russia. The United States' position Putin's visit comes weeks after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited China to express concerns about Russia's military support for Russia. This trip does not appear to have affected relations between Xi and Putin. By choosing China for his first foreign trip after assuming a new term, Putin is showing his priorities and his strong bond with Xi. After harsh Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine, Putin guided Russia toward China, its main buyer of crude oil. This proximity worries part of the Russian elite who fear excessive dependence on China. Xi said both sides supported a political solution to the Ukraine crisis and the joint statement rejected a protracted conflict. They also condemned the confiscation of foreign assets, referring to Western sanctions against Russia to help Ukraine. State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said China cannot support Russia while strengthening relations with Europe and other countries, calling Chinese aid to Russia “problematic “. This might interest you: Putin and Xi Jinping consolidate the Russian-Chinese alliance on an anti-Western basis while Russia intensifies its offensive in Ukraine Source : Reuters

