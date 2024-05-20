Remarks by President Joko Widodo at the opening of the 10th high-level meeting of the World Water Forum in 2024





at Bali International Convention Center (BICC), Badung Regency, Bali Province

Excellencies, heads of state, heads of international organizations, President of the World Water Council, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Republic of Indonesia, distinguished delegates,

The role of water is very central in human life. The World Bank estimates that water shortages can slow economic growth by 6 percent through 2050. Water shortages can also trigger wars and be a source of disaster. Too much water neither too little waterboth of which can be a problem for the world. Over the past 10 years, Indonesia has strengthened its water infrastructure by building 42 dams, 1.18 million hectares of irrigation networks, 2,156 km of flood control and coastal protection, as well as rehabilitating 4.3 million hectares of irrigation networks. We also use water to build a floating solar power plant (PLTS) in Cirata Reservoir, the largest floating solar power plant in Southeast Asia. Honorable,

The 10th World Water Forum is very strategic in that it revitalizes real action and common commitment to integrated water resources management. There are three things that Indonesia constantly emphasizes. First, strengthen the principles of solidarity and inclusion to achieve common solutions, particularly for small island countries and those facing water scarcity. Second, empower hydrodiplomacy for concrete and innovative cooperation, avoiding competition in the management of cross-border water resources. Third, strengthen political leadership as the key to the success of various collaborations towards sustainable water security. And through this forum, Indonesia launched four new initiatives, namely the creation of World Lakes Day, the second to be created Center of Excellence in Asia-Pacific, the third is sustainable water management in small island countries and the fourth is the promotion of water-related projects. Honorable,

Water is not only a natural product, but a collaborative product that unites us; joint efforts are therefore needed to protect it. And I hereby declare open the session of the 10th High-Level Meeting of the World Water Forum. Source: https://setkab.go.id/pembukaan-pertemuan-tingkat-tinggi-forum-air-sedunia-ke-10-tahun-2024-di-bali-international-convention-center-bicc-kabupaten-badung-provinsi- bali-20-may-2024/

