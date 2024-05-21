A UK government program to build a post-Brexit trade border has been hit by delays and IT glitches that will push project costs to at least 4.7 billion ($5.5 billion), according to the National Audit Office (NAO).

Ministers had promised to create the world's most efficient border by next year to make it easier for goods to move between the UK and the rest of the world.

But the core technology needed to create a digitally advanced border faces several major challenges, says the UK government's Border Strategy 2025 report published on Monday.

In our view, the program's goals and timelines are overly optimistic and continue to underestimate the complexity of what is required, he said.

The future UK border aims to provide a single window for import, export and transit formalities under what is known as a single trade window.

However, the NAO found there was no integrated cross-government implementation plan for the strategy, which HM Revenue & Customs says will be phased in by 2027.

The NAO's pessimistic assessment came a month after the introduction of post-Brexit border checks on EU food and plant imports was hit by IT problems, causing widespread frustration among hauliers and customers. importers.

The NAO added that the Home Office was also struggling to deliver a new IT system needed for the next phase of border crossings in October, when all goods will need to be accompanied by additional safety and security declarations.

The NAO said the new system, called Cerberus, still had to overcome legislative hurdles in order to share data with law enforcement. The Interior Ministry considers that the program will be difficult to implement due to its overall complexity, he adds.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said the government needed better planning across Whitehall and a more realistic approach to digital transformation in order to realize the new digital frontier.

Meg Hillier, chair of the House of Commons public accounts committee, the parliamentary spending watchdog, said the delays and changes could have been avoided with clearer vision and better planning, which the committee often finds across government.

Efforts to reshuffle the UK's borders have been hampered by political reversals and delays that have led to a waste of public funds.

The report said ministers spent 62 million on a customs post at Dover which was no longer needed, while 258 million was spent on building eight temporary border facilities to cope with extra demand, but which did not were ultimately never necessary.

A 150 million contract awarded to Deloitte and IBM in May last year to deliver the first part of the 349 million one-stop shop program was several months late, the NAO found.

Brexit border costs of 2.6 billion include 531 million spent between 2020 and 2024 on a program to help British traders deal with Northern Ireland, the NAO said.

Yet traders have seen little improvement in the systems, experts say.

Anna Jerzewska from consultancy Trade & Borders said: For the majority of traders, this represents additional costs and administrative burden.

The past performance of UK Customs' computer programs suggests that the Single Window for Trade is unlikely to be fully completed in the next few years, she added.

David Henig, UK director of the European Center for International Political Economy, said the NAO report had highlighted the gap between the government's rhetoric on the border and the reality faced by traders.

Promises of global leadership or limited additional costs for traders were never credible and became a substitute for the ministerial attention actually needed to put effective plans in place, he said.

Marco Forgione, chief executive of the Institute of Export and International Trade, blamed a lack of interoperability and collaboration within government and with business for hampering the UK's efforts.

The cabinet office said it was making good progress on the border rollout, including introducing post-Brexit import controls this year in a way that minimizes disruption.

To support traders, we are also launching the One Stop Trade Window, a single and secure gateway, which will make it easier for traders to provide information to the government when importing goods, a spokesperson added. – Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2024