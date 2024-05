Donald Trump's rape scene in 'The Apprentice' sparks controversy at Cannes

It turned out to be the most disturbing scene in a movie filled with unflattering footage about Donald Trump.

In Ali Abbasi's “The Apprentice,” Trump (played by Sebastian Stan) violently throws his then-wife, Ivana (Maria Bakalova), to the ground and proceeds to have non-consensual sex with her.

In the controversial scene, Ivana playfully presents her husband with a book on the merits of the female orgasm. But the interaction between the two quickly turns dark, as an indifferent Trump tells his wife that he is no longer attracted to her. They argue, then Trump throws her to the ground. As he thrusts into her angrily, an icy Trump sneers: “Is that your G-spot? Did I find it?

In the run-up to tonight's premiere, insiders insisted the scene, which Variety previously reported on, was consensual but uncomfortable. But the reactions at the Palace said the opposite. A woman in her 20s described the scene, which takes place in the couple's home after an argument, as “disgusting” and called it “rape” after the credits rolled. Another participant agreed, calling it a disturbing sexual assault.

The film depicts Trump's rise from an insecure real estate wannabe in the 1970s to a self-proclaimed “killer” and “winner” in the mid-1980s. In a likely attempt to avoid litigation, Trump's origin story opens with a disclaimer that it is based on real events, but some characters' names have been changed.

Besides Trump, the two characters who get the most screen time are Jeremy Strong's Roy Cohn and Bakalova's Ivana. Cohn and Ivana Trump are dead.

Still, it's an extraordinary turn of events for a film that shows a former president sexually assaulting his wife. A source familiar with the script's permutations told Variety that the scene was even more overt in previous versions, while a second insider said the scene's inclusion was debated due to its necessity in the script .

The rape scene isn't the only one Trump might find objectionable. The 2024 presidential candidate is also shown taking amphetamine pills, undergoing liposuction and undergoing surgery to remove his bald spot. Even though Cohn made him a mogul, Trump showed no loyalty to his mentor when he died of AIDS. The famous germaphobe had staff fumigate his house after Cohn left in one scene.

But one insider says audiences might find in “The Apprentice” a strangely humanizing portrait of a man reviled by half the country.

The film, sold by CAA, WME and Rocket Science, enters the festival without distribution. It remains to be seen whether buyers will have the courage to embark on a project which will certainly be a lightning rod before the home stretch of the elections.

