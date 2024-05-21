EDITORIAL | Xi Jinping in Europe highlights self-serving diplomacy





Chinese President Xi Jinping recently made official visits to France, Serbia and Hungary. This trip may have ultimately demonstrated the limits of China's self-serving diplomacy. Xi was undoubtedly seeking to strengthen economic ties with Europe, hoping to help China's economy emerge from the domestic crisis. He also wanted to bring Europe closer to Beijing in order to escape the circle of containment led by the United States. However, economic problems with Europe are still not resolved. Furthermore, there was no agreement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Xi would do well to realize that he has failed to achieve his goals. European Commission President von der Leyen, Chinese President Xi Jinping and French President Macron meet at the Elyse Palace in Paris on May 6. (@Xinhua News Agency/Kyodo News) Xi's blind spot As Xi's China remains at odds with the United States, it is essential to expand its trade and economic ties with Europe. However, Europeans are more and more suspicious as China continues to use harsh tactics including economic coercion in its relations with other countries. One problem is that Europe has reacted strongly to the influx of cheap Chinese imports. These are the result of overproduction based on gigantic subsidies from Beijing. European leaders have pleaded with Xi to do something to stem the flow. Nonetheless, Xi flatly rejected the very idea that there was a problem, thereby postponing any possibility of a solution. This led the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, to take the position that Europe would be ready to take countermeasures if no progress is made. People visit the graves of their loved ones, slain Ukrainian defenders, on the second anniversary of the Russian attack on Ukraine, in the town of Bucha, outside Kiev, Ukraine, February 24, 2024. (@Reuters/Gleb Garanich) A major threat: Ukraine The Chinese and European sides also gave the impression that they had failed to bridge the deep divide between them over Ukraine. Following his summit with Xi, French President Emmanuel Macron told a joint news conference that Xi had reiterated his earlier commitment “not to sell weapons in any form to Russia and to strictly control the export of material that could be used in any way for military purposes.” “. For his part, Xi responded that China is not participating in the conflict. He then added that China “also opposes using the Ukraine crisis to defame a third party and provoke a new Cold War.” Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Belgrade, the Serbian capital, and is welcomed by President Vui on May 7. (@Xinhua News Agency/Kyodo News) The limits of Europe for the charms of Xi The list of countries Xi chose to visit in Europe highlighted the limits of Chinese diplomacy. France, which prides itself on maintaining a diplomacy distinct from that of the United States, was the only major European country he visited. He did not visit the United Kingdom, Germany or even Italy, which currently holds the presidency of the G7. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had just visited Beijing in April. His trip, however, does not seem to bode well for an improvement in bilateral relations. In fact, immediately after returning home, the Federal Prosecutor's Office charged a European Parliament staff member with espionage for allegedly providing sensitive information about the European Parliament to Chinese intelligence services. Both Serbia and Hungary want closer ties with China. But generally speaking, distrust of China is deeply rooted in Europe. Japan, directly facing the Chinese threat, should also take this into account and seek greater cooperation with Europe. RELATED: (Read the editorial in Japanese.) Author: Editorial committee, The Sankei Shimbun

