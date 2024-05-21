Connect with us

Traveling these days as Jews bring their own baggage – Kveller

My friends and family questioned our vacation plans in Turkey and their reactions made me uncomfortable.

When I told family and friends that my wife and I were taking one of our sons to Malta and Istanbul for his high school spring break this year, the response I received wasn't all. absolutely positive.

Turkey is not my favorite country right now, my oldest friend from Hebrew school told me.

I wouldn't be comfortable being visibly Jewish in Istanbul right now, one of my brothers said.

I don't live under a rock: I know that Turkey's Islamist president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, is a staunch supporter of Hamas and a vocal critic of Israel. I also know that people across the Islamic world have been protesting Israel's actions in Gaza since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas and that anti-Semitism is on the rise globally.

So I understood their discomfort. I've been worried myself lately: when my other son told me that the police had been called to break up a pro-Palestinian demonstration on his university campus, the first question I asked him was: Do you do you feel safe?

But their reaction also made me uncomfortable, although for very different reasons.

Traveling to other parts of the world and meeting people from different cultures has been one of the defining pleasures of my existence, and unless there is an immediate threat to my life and limb, I am reluctant to accept limitations. (I'm not about to take a pleasure trip to eastern Ukraine, for example, or Gaza, for that matter.)

I also have an aversion to us versus them thinking and to the idea that being Jewish means I must automatically take a defensive stance in response to a supposedly hostile world. Of course, Erdogan is a populist autocrat who plays into the hands of his Islamist base. But why assume that his fellow Turks, especially those residing in Istanbul, one of the most cosmopolitan cities on the planet, are all rabid anti-Semites?

Nonetheless, I found myself questioning our decision.

As best we can, my wife and I have tried to teach our children tolerance and open-mindedness. Try not to generalize about large groups of people, we told them; Don't judge others based on their appearance or where they come from.

Tolerance and faith in humanity aside, though, wasn't this the best time to visit a majority-Muslim nation whose leader has called Israel a terrorist state?

I'm not sure what my brother meant by being visibly Jewish, we don't dress like Hasidim, but it's true that we don't hide our Jewishness either. My son's spring break coincided with Passover, and I didn't want to feel like I had to lower my voice when talking about the holiday in public, or even telling my son about the history of the Jews in Istanbul while we we were walking around the city.

After all, we had decided to take him to Istanbul because we ourselves had fallen in love with the city during our first visit without children 15 years ago: we had been captivated by its history, delighted by its cuisine and charmed by its inhabitants. , who were always warm and welcoming. We wanted to meet more of them, ideally while eating more of their delicious food. But what if this friendly atmosphere had actually become hostile? What if, as Jews, we really had to keep our heads down and play it safe?

I shouldn't have worried. We didn't have to censor ourselves in Istanbul, and we never felt uncomfortable there, even when pro-Palestinian demonstrators began marching up and down the Hippodrome, the former arena Byzantine chariot races, not far from where we were standing in the shade. a leafy tree. (To be fair, the protest was much smaller than the last one we attended back home in New York. That sounds pretty lame, my son said.) Instead, we were greeted with the same warmth and the same hospitality as us. that we had met before, strangers striking up conversations with us in restaurants and cafes over kebabs and baklava.

Would we have been treated differently if we had worn Jewish t-shirts and a Star of David? It's possible. But I choose to believe otherwise. And I'm glad we didn't let fear stop us from visiting a place we really wanted to visit and meeting people we really wanted to meet. It's a box I prefer not to put myself in and one I don't want to put my children in either.

Alexandre Gelfand

Alexander Gelfand is a freelance writer whose work has been published in venues ranging from Tablet toWired.com. He lives in Jackson Heights, Queens.

