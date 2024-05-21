The people are resting and no testimony from Trump | Donald Trump





On the agenda: almost finished

Donald Trump's trial is coming to an end and it is now almost certain that the man himself will not take the stand.

Trump has been teasing possible testimony for months. It still seemed unlikely that he would face brutal questioning from prosecutors, but he had refused to rule it out.

But Trump lawyer Emil Bove said Monday that his team does not plan to call any more witnesses after they finish their current testimony. Without saying it explicitly, he acknowledged that Trump would not testify.

The revelation came the day prosecutors finished presenting their case against Trump, after concluding a second round of questioning with star witness Michael Cohen. The people are resting, prosecutor Joshua Steinglass said Monday afternoon, before Trump's team begins mounting what appears to be a short defense.

Trump's lawyers called two witnesses, including Robert Costello, a lawyer close to Rudy Giuliani whom Cohen had painted as a sketchy character, and whose behavior on the witness stand led Judge Juan Merchan to briefly leave the courtroom. audience.

The trial will continue Tuesday with the conclusion of Costello's testimony. Merchan said it would take until next Tuesday, after Memorial Day weekend, for both sides to present closing arguments. The jury will then deliberate whether Trump broke the law.

Here are the most notable moments from what will likely be the last full day of testimony in Trump's first criminal trial.

What Trump's lawyers made Cohen sayA courtroom sketch by Michael Cohen. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Cohen admitted to stealing from Trump

Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, got Cohen to admit that he stole from the Trump Organization. Cohen said he paid $20,000 to computer company RedFinch for services rendered when Trump refused to pay for them himself, then requested $50,000 in reimbursement from Trump. So you stole from the Trump Organization? » asked Blanche. Yes sir, Cohen conceded.

fame and fortune

Blanche got Cohen to admit that he was considering running for Congress because of his high profile. Cohen also admitted that he had a financial interest in the outcome of the case, although he has stated that he has a stake in the case regardless of its outcome, as he talks about it on his podcast and on other platforms.

Blanche also offered an alternative explanation for why Cohen was paid so much by Trump in 2017, which had nothing to do with his $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, arguing that Cohen attempted to raise his legal salary in 2016 at almost $150,000. what he had done the previous year. Blanche pointed out that Cohen received a $150,000 bonus in 2015 but only $50,000 in 2016, and argued that he used the rebate system to get the bonus he thought he was owed.

What Cohen told prosecutorsCohen, the judge and lawyers in the courtroom. Photograph: Elizabeth Williams/AP

Prosecutors were given another opportunity to question Cohen and asked him to reiterate some key points from his testimony.

There is no doubt that Trump signed

When prosecutors asked Cohen if he had any doubt that he had a conversation with Trump in which he was asked to settle his revenge with the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, he replied that he had no doubt. He testified once again that he would not have paid Daniels $130,000 if Trump had not approved the plan, because I wanted to make sure I would get my funds back.

Cohen said he spoke to Trump more than 20 times about Daniels in October 2016.

When asked by prosecutors how many times he spoke directly with Trump about Daniels' situation in October 2016, he responded: More than 20.

He also told prosecutors he lied when he wrote in a February 2018 letter to the Federal Election Commission that his payment to Daniels was not a campaign contribution or expense. That's important because prosecutors must show Trump falsified business records in connection with another crime in this case, campaign finance violations, to get the jury to convict Trump of the crimes.

Trump's lawyers bring Cohen's (almost) former lawyer, Robert Costello, to the stand. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

After quickly subpoenaing a minor witness, Trump's lawyers brought in Robert Costello, a lawyer Cohen said Trump's team pushed him to hire just after the FBI raided Trump's home and office. Cohen in April 2018.

Cohen had portrayed Costello as a dark figure akin to Rudy Giuliani who was there to fulfill the expectations of Trump and Giuliani and keep him in the fold.

But Costello insisted that Cohen actually hired him even though he was never paid. He testified that the first time he met Cohen, Cohen repeatedly told him: I swear to God, Bob, I have nothing on Donald Trump.

Things got difficult during Costello's testimony. Costello repeatedly muttered under his breath, expressing frustration over Merchan's objections from prosecutors. Merchan sent the jury away; then, while advising Costello to bring him down, Costello seemed to remain irritable. Are you looking down on me right now? » asked Merchan. Next: Clear the courtroom! Reporters and most other observers were forced out, presumably so that Merchan could let Costello handle it without a full hearing, before the court was allowed to resume.

After the day closed, Trump potentially violated the silence order that prohibits him from speaking about the witnesses. You saw what happened today to a well-respected lawyer, Bob Costello. Wow, Trump told reporters outside the courtroom. Merchan fined him several times for violating the silence order and had previously threatened him with a prison sentence if he continued to do so.

What else happened? Trump in this courtroom sketch. Photograph: Jane Rosenberg/Reuters

Trump's team wanted to call an expert witness, Brad Smith, to discuss campaign finance law, but Merchan ruled that Smith would not be allowed to testify because an expert is not allowed to present or testify. interpret the law and he saw no way for Smith to do so. testify while avoiding this subject. He pointed out that Smith was not allowed to testify in the trial of crypto fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried for the same reason.

After jurors were dismissed for the day, Trump's lawyers asked Merchan to dismiss the charges before jury deliberations, arguing that there was no evidence that Trump committed the crimes. Merchan has reserved judgment on the decision regarding their request, but the possibility of him granting it is very remote.

