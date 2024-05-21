Weakness is Rishi Sunak's biggest problem

A strange thing happened upon arriving at this blog.

We know Rishi Sunak's polls are terrible. Voters think he's not good enough. I decided to delve deeper into its unpopularity and thought I knew what I would find. Every week, YouGov asks a battery of political questions, independently of its polls for the Times. It's an automated process, with a rotating menu of questions. The results appear on the YouGovs site but tend to go unnoticed. I was sure they would confirm that Sunak's biggest challenge was shedding his reputation for incompetence.

I was wrong. When I looked recently YouGov figures I found that yes, it is a problem for the Prime Minister: witness the saga of the flights to Rwanda. But incompetence isn't his biggest problem. What weighs most heavily on Sunak is that even more voters think he is weak. This is notably the overwhelming verdict of the voters he absolutely needs to win back: those who supported Boris Johnson in 2019 but who are now unhappy with the government.

It should be emphasized that this is not about cherry-picking results to prove something. YouGov regularly tests five attributes. Here's how the bottom Tory voters currently judge Sunak on each of them:

Friendly 45 percent; unpleasant 34 percent; net rating plus 11

Competent 46 percent; incompetent 36 percent; net rating plus 10

Trustworthy 38 percent; untrustworthy 37 percent; net rating plus 1

Decisive 36 percent; undecided 51 percent; net rating minus 15

Strong 25 percent; weak 55 percent; net rating minus 30

None of these ratings are great. In any case, less than half of those who voted Conservative in 2019 give a positive verdict. But only one in four consider Sunak to be strong. This is much less than for any other attribute. If ever a poll crackled to the sound of disaster, this is it.

However, reporting these numbers is one thing; to explain another to them. What is going on? Here are two clues.

Firstly, Sunak's reputation for strength reached its peak in April last year, when his the net rating among conservative voters was plus 12 (strong 44 percent, weak 32 percent). This follows a period of positive stories. One of them was an optimistic budget that extended subsidies for household fuel bills, promised a return to low inflation and future economic growth, and provided free childcare for all children one and two years. Another sign of a brighter future was the Windsor Framework Agreement between Sunak and Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, aimed at smoothing the bumpy road to post-Brexit trade with Northern Ireland. Sunak also negotiated a deal with French President Macron to stop boats carrying asylum seekers from crossing the Channel. Less than six months after taking office, the Prime Minister was beginning to demonstrate not only the competence, but also the strength of character to achieve results.

Since then, the joy has gone. The tax burden remains strongly on the rise. The economy has stuttered. The costs of Brexit have risen, while early signs of improving relations between the UK and the EU have evaporated. Persistent strikes affected trains and hospitals. Boats continue to cross the Channel. We shouldn't be surprised that Sunak's reputation has suffered.

The second clue follows from all this. People who voted Conservative in 2019 give the government a mixed verdict. Most believe the country is doing well in the face of inflation, unemployment and terrorism. They are also divided on defense, education and the economy in general. Now let's get to the bad news. The verdict is poor on Brexit, tax and transport and terrible on housing, crime, the NHS and immigration. It's no surprise that 86 percent of the general public think the government is handling immigration poorly. What is striking is that the figure for Conservative voters is also 86 percent.

The lesson of these discoveries is brutal. The millions of voters Sunak must win back believe he is not strong enough to stop the boats, end long hospital waiting lists, build more homes or keep our streets safe. This may be unfair. We cannot be sure that another Conservative leader would have done better. Unfortunately, politics is not always fair. Perception is everything.

Can the Prime Minister do anything to get out of the hole he finds himself in? Two things might help, at least a little. The first is that his policy in Rwanda is working. It will not be enough to launch the flights. The number of boats crossing the Channel must fall so sharply that they no longer make the news and voters think the crisis is over.

Second, Sunak needs at least one moment where Tory voters stand up and say, my God, I had no idea he could be this strong. The occasion could be a breakthrough on something that has not yet been discussed on this blog: the disarray within the Conservative Party.

Sunak has so far evaded this issue, pretending everything is fine when that is clearly not the case. Sometimes it is better to start a fight rather than preside over the fiction of unity. Challenges against the Sunaks' authority come mainly from right-wing MPs. He must face them. The closest he comes is his bill to ban the sale of tobacco to anyone born in 2009 or later. This required political courage. Even though most voters support the plan, the conservative right hates it.

Sunak must now make even more noise within his party. Accept EU rules in order to stimulate trade across the Channel and revive faster growth? Insist on respect for the European Convention on Human Rights? Nationalize Thames Water without compensation? Force recalcitrant councils to build more housing? Exclude tax cuts until no one has to wait long for hospital surgery, mental health treatment or a place in a nursing home? Ban new drilling licenses for North Sea oil or gas? Dismiss the ministers who are on maneuvers?

Sunak has plenty of choices. All are politically risky, and that's the point. You have to see him take risks and win. For now, it's his best, and perhaps only, way to show his MPs that he's in charge, and to disgruntled voters that he's not so weak after all.