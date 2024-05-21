Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet face to face at G20 in Indonesia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke face to face Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

During the brief discussion between the two leaders, who disagreed over trade and the arrest and detention of two Canadians, Trudeau expressed concerns about media reports that China secretly financed 11 candidates in the 2019 federal election.

The two men can be seen speaking informally to a packed room in a photograph released by the prime minister's office to mark the meeting.

Trudeau's meeting with Xi was not a formal bilateral meeting like those Xi has had with other leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, Argentine President Alberto Ngel Fernández and French President Emmanuel Macron.

A report of the side discussion released by the Prime Minister's Office said the two leaders also discussed Russia's invasion of Ukraine and North Korea's continued aggression against South Korea.

The Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau also stressed the importance of the upcoming COP15 summit in Montreal and China's role in fighting climate change.

The statement did not say how Xi responded to any of these questions, only that the two leaders “discussed the importance of continued dialogue.”

Foreign Minister Mlanie Joly also met her Chinese counterpart during the summit.

The Prime Minister's Office did not detail Xi's reaction when Trudeau raised the Ukraine issue, but John Kirton, director of the G20 research group at the University of Toronto, told CBC News that there were signs that Xi wanted to engage on Ukraine and did not support escalation. of the conflict.

Xi “made a big decision to join democracies to help stop an escalation… [and] bring [the war in Ukraine] to a just conclusion in the coming months,” Kirton said.

Managing Canada-China Relations

Andrew Cooper, a professor at the Balsillie School of International Affairs at the University of Waterloo, told the Canadian Press that Canada could follow the same pattern that Australia faced a decade ago, when it was isolated by China but that it has gradually found areas of consensus with Beijing. while building stronger ties with other Asian countries.

“Canada has been in the penalty box for a few years now,” he said.

WATCH | Canada seeks support for collective action against Russia at G20 summit:

Acknowledging that the Chinese Communist Party recently extended Xi’s term in office by five years, Cooper said, “China is very different. President Xi is in a consolidated position. If he is not the new Mao, he is certainly in a position where he can be a central figure who can function in ways that we did not anticipate when the G20 was created. »

The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said the Liberals were taking a hands-on approach to China, saying it would help inform businesses about the risks of working in China and let them decide whether to do so.

“You need to work with China on issues like climate change, but we also need to recognize that China is a strategic rival and they don't play by the same rules as everyone else,” the group's CEO said , Perrin Beatty, to journalists. Bali.

He also said Ottawa needs to define its trade priorities in Asia.

“We have to be strategic. [The plan] must be holistic; it needs to be well communicated, so people know what the policy is,” Beatty said.

He added that Canadian businesses need help to take advantage of the numerous trade agreements that Ottawa has signed and is currently negotiating.

“The three Fs food, fuel and fertilizer that Canada has. And what's needed now is a clear strategy from Canada to put these resources to good use and to ensure that we are actually able to deliver these products to the rest of the country. the world,” he said.

Beatty also said Canada should conduct a “full review” of supply chain shocks during the COVID-19 pandemic, and determine whether and to what extent Canada should store essential goods in Canada. limit its trade with friendly countries.

Trudeau announces $750 million for infrastructure and vaccines

At the G20 summit, Trudeau also announced $750 million in funding to help developing countries improve infrastructure and manufacture COVID-19 vaccines. The deal would allow a state-owned company to finance infrastructure projects in Asia over three years, starting next March.

It's the largest part of the next Indo-Pacific strategy announced so far by the Liberals, and it's part of a G20 plan to help low- and middle-income countries have larger cities. safer and more durable.

“It will also strengthen our supply chains and create good jobs,” Trudeau said in a speech prepared for a closed-door event hosted by Indonesia, the United States and the European Union.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The funding will be administered by FinDev Canada, which currently has a mandate to operate in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean. It will now also help finance projects in developing countries in Asia.

Trudeau told leaders that sovereign wealth funds can help foreign governments build schools and hospitals.

“If we want to close the infrastructure gap, we must continue to find ways to encourage more private sector investment. No amount of public money alone can solve this problem,” reads the Prime Minister's remarks.

Trudeau also announces $80 million for global health systems, with most of the funding going to a World Bank project that helps countries prevent and respond to pandemics.

Russia and Ukraine

Geopolitics will likely overshadow the commitments leaders made at the summit, as countries debate how to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness.

Canada is one of the most vocal countries pushing G20 leaders to blame Russia for worsening inflation and global security following its war in Ukraine. Other countries have refrained from appealing to Russia, aiming to maintain good relations with Moscow and the West.

As host of the summit, Indonesia urged countries to focus on finding common ground, to ensure there is a consensus statement when the summit closes on Wednesday.

“We can see that they're going through crises, sort of trying to get a statement to save them from the embarrassment of not having a statement. So it's going to be very tricky,” said Cooper of the Balsillie School of International Affairs. , which studies the G20 summits.

Separately, the Prime Minister's Office says Trudeau had to intervene at a closed-door G20 health forum on Tuesday after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov claimed American biolabs were undertaking nefarious activities in Ukraine .

Trudeau's office says he told his peers the claims were “absolute bullshit” and that leaders needed to work with facts.