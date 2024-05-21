While leaving for West Sumatra, Jokowi and Iriana will visit the flash flood site





PADANG, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo as well as First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo left for West Sumatra Province (Sumbar) to directly inspect the scene of the flash flood disaster, Tuesday (5/21/2024). The Head of State and the First Lady left on board the Indonesian Presidential Plane-1 which took off from the Indonesian Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta, at around 06:30 WIB. President Jokowi is then expected to land at Minangkabau International Airport in Padang Pariaman Regency. Then, President Jokowi will drive directly to one of the places affected by the flash flood disaster in Agam Regency. Read also: Becoming a victim of West Sumatra floods, Ritawati: I keep dreaming of my lost husband After that, President Jokowi will visit Batu Taba Field, Agam Regency, to inspect the emergency response station and deliver condolences and assistance to the families of the victims affected by the disaster. In the afternoon, the President and Ms. Iriana will return to Minangkabau International Airport and then take off for Jakarta. President Jokowi was also accompanied on the flight to West Sumatra by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy, Military Secretary to the President Major General TNI Rudy Saladin, Commander of Paspampres, Major General TNI Achiruddin, and Plt. Deputy for Protocol, Press and Media of the Presidential Secretariat Mr. Yusuf Permana. Read also: Impact of lava floods in West Sumatra, 450 hectares of natural agricultural land in Puso For information, flash floods of cold lava hit the West Sumatra region on May 11. This incident was triggered by heavy rains in the area upstream of Mount Marapi. Four districts were hit hard by the incident, including Agam District, Tanah Datar District, Padang Panjang District and Padang Pariaman District. As a result of this disaster, 61 people died. Furthermore, according to information from the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), 14 people are still missing and are still being sought.

