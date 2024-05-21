Will Trump run for president as a criminal in the 2024 election?





The list of witnesses is coming to an end. Final statements are expected early next week. Next, a Manhattan jury will convene in the first criminal trial of a former president to determine whether Donald J. Trump will campaign this fall as a convicted felon.

The political impact of one of the most important jury deliberations in the country's history is far from predictable.

Who knows? said Mike Murphy, a Republican strategist who has been a longtime Trump critic. The first casualty of today’s “I’m right, you’re bad” politics is institutional credibility. We are no longer in a policy of accepting impartial facts.

But whether or not the verdict constitutes a political turning point, it will be a major moment in the race.

The case is the only one of four indictments against Mr. Trump expected to be tried and concluded before Election Day, although charges of falsifying financial records linked to a hush-money payment made to a porn star do not add up. to the seriousness of the matter. indictments accusing Mr. Trump of trying to thwart the peaceful transfer of power in 2020.

There is no doubt that Mr. Trump’s base is unlikely to abandon him now. What is less clear is how swing voters or some of the traditional Democratic constituencies, younger, black and Hispanic voters who have recently expressed less support for Mr. Biden, and have even flirted with Mr. Trump, might result in a guilty verdict.

We've looked at numerous polls that indicate a good portion of voters would move away from Trump if he were convicted, said Jim Margolis, a veteran Democratic strategist and ad maker. I hope this turns out to be true. But if past is prologue, I don't think we're counting on that.

Mr. Trump's political playbook before the verdict is so threadbare as to be predictable.

His experience with multiple investigations, civil trials and two indictments has provided him with a model for how he will declare victory, in the event of an acquittal or hung jury, over a deep state that was out to get him but failed. It's also the road map for how, if convicted, he will attempt to undermine the legitimacy of the prosecution by portraying it as a partisan sham designed to undermine his candidacy, a message he and his allies have been hammering home ever since. months.

In Trumpian shorthand, based on his previous statements, it will be a total exoneration if he is not guilty and election interference if he is found guilty.

In a statement, Steven Cheung, Trump's spokesman, said Mr. Trump's team would fight and crush Biden trial hoaxes across the country.

The Biden campaign has largely avoided speaking directly about the trial, avoiding fueling the Republican Party's claims, made without evidence, that his administration was behind the New York case. But his political operation, which declined to comment, gave a nod to last week's trial, selling shirts after Mr. Biden proposed debates indicating Free on Wednesday, the day of the week when the trial is suspended.

The Trump campaign, with its sense of drama and limited travel schedule, planned a large rally in the Bronx on Thursday because of the trial.

Mr. Trump called hostages some of those facing criminal charges after participating in the Jan. 6 attacks and opened some events by playing a recording of the defendants singing the national anthem from prison. Last week, the man who broke into former Speaker Nancy Pelosi's home and bludgeoned her husband with a hammer was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Bradley Beychok, co-founder of the progressive group American Bridge, which last week launched what it promised would be a $140 million anti-Trump ad campaign, said whatever verdict it is will not change its advertising strategy.

Democrats need to be careful not to take the bait and think our job is just to tell voters how bad, evil and horrible Donald Trump is, he said. It represents all of these things, but we need to focus on how it affects their daily lives.

Alex Castellanos, a veteran Republican strategist, described what he sees as a Trump-wins, Biden-loses situation as the trial draws to a close.

An acquittal would vindicate him, he said of Mr. Trump, and a guilty verdict would martyr him and, hey, that's how you start a religion.

Mr. Castellanos explained that Mr. Trump's Teflon-like stance was rooted in his promise to upend institutions and institutional norms that many in the country believe have not served them well.

He can grab women with the P-word, he can say of John McCain, “I like heroes who haven't been caught, and we all think that's the end of him, that it will hurt him,” Mr. Castellanos said. What does history tell us? He really could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and get away with it. Because it's not about him. It's about who he's there to stop. The reason he can eat kryptonite is because he was elected to be the hand grenade under the facility's gate.

Campaigning for the presidency under the guise of a belief is unprecedented. One of the few notable cases where a politician got on the ballot shortly after his conviction was that of former Senator Ted Stevens, who narrowly lost his re-election just days after being convicted of seven counts in 2008. The race was so close that it was not decided until the mail-in ballots were counted.

Yet even as this historic trial was underway, 36 percent of voters said they paid little or no attention to it, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College survey of swing states. battle. And crucial independent voters were even less engaged, with 45 percent saying they paid little or no attention.

Mr. Margolis, the Democratic strategist, said the lack of television cameras in the courtroom was the missing ingredient.

No live television, no video of Stormy testifying, no shots of Trump sleeping, he said of the woman, Stormy Daniels, whose sexual relationship with Mr. Trump, which he denied, is at the center of the affair of silence. . This is one of the main reasons why the trial did not shake America.

The Trump campaign asked voters in polls what news they followed most and the lawsuit didn't get above 20%, according to a person familiar with the polls.

Perhaps this is why a criminal conviction could still come as a surprising surprise. The Times/Siena poll showed that only 35 percent of voters in six battleground states considered conviction very or somewhat likely.

Voters were divided on whether Mr. Trump could get a fair trial in New York, along predictable partisan lines, although about one in five Democrats thought he could not get a fair trial and about the same proportion of Republicans thought he could. A slim majority of independents thought he would not receive a fair trial.

A political cost of the trial has already been incurred for Mr. Trump: he was confined to New York four days a week for a month, which is significant when a candidate's time is often considered the most valuable resource in the countryside.

Mr. Murphy, the Republican strategist, said Mr. Trump's daily courthouse remarks in front of the cameras, even with complacent supporters arrayed behind him, have undermined the strongman image he seeks to project .

His mark is strength. What he likes to do is be cocky in front of an adoring crowd, Mr. Murphy said. Instead, he said, the comment made Mr. Trump look more like a mangy old lion caught in a net.

The whole atmosphere of a caged and defeated animal, he said, is bad for Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2024/05/20/us/politics/trump-trial-2024-election.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos