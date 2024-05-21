ExBulletin Xi Jinping also wants to Sinicize sociology and philosophy Entertainment

As usual, “Sinicization” means separating from Western ideas and being “guided by Marxism” and the CCP. by Hu Zimo Xi Jinping Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingandtheCCP[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingandtheCCP[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingetlePCC[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingandtheCCP It means Chinese Communist Party, which has controlled all social and political life in China since 1949. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The CCP's ultimate goal is the suppression of religion. However, the manner of achieving this goal varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive for a long time in China. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPleadingleaderscelebrating200[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP'stopleaderscelebratingthe200[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPlesprincipauxdirigeantscélébrantle200[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP’stopleaderscelebratingthe200th anniversary of the birth of Karl Marx in 2018. Source. Government of the PRC. The Xi Jinping Research Center Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping'sthoughtsonChinese-stylesocialismforaneweraattheChineseAcademyofSocialSciencesdonotstandidlybyMay15TianXinmingmemberoftheAcademicSteeringCommitteeoftheResearchCenterciencesdoesnotsitidleOnMay15TianXinmingamemberoftheAcademicSteeringCommitteeoftheResearchCenter[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>LapenséedeXiJinpingsurlesocialismeàlachinoisepourunenouvelleèreàl'AcadémiechinoisedessciencessocialesnerestepaslesbrascroisésLe15maiTianXinmingmembreducomitédirecteuracadémiqueduCentrederecherche[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingThoughtonSocialismwithChineseCharacteristicsforaNewEraattheChineseAcademyofSocialSciencesdoesnotsitidleOnMay15TianXinmingamemberoftheAcademicSteeringCommitteeoftheResearchCenterpublished in “Guangming Daily” a long article on Xi Jinping Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping'sthoughtonsociologyandphilosophy[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>LapenséedeXiJinpingsurlasociologieetlaphilosophie[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping’sthoughtonsociologyandphilosophy In short, Xi Jinping Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>ThespeechesofXiJinpingcollectedandanalyzedbyTiandemandthatsociologyandphilosophybe“sinicized”inthesamewayasreligionsTheseareabsolutelynecessarytoachieve“theindependenceofChinafromtheWest”whichrequiresan“independentknowledgesystem”Anintellectualdecouplingshouldaccompanytheeconomicandpoliticaldecoupling[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping'sspeechescollectedandanalyzedbyTianaskthatsociologyandphilosophyshouldbe“Sinicized”inthesamewayasreligionswereThisisabsolutelyneededtoachieve“China'sindependencefromtheWest”whichrequiresan“independentknowledgesystem”Anintellectualdecouplingshouldparalleltheeconomicandpoliticaldecoupling[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>LesdiscoursdeXiJinpingrecueillisetanalysésparTiandemandentquelasociologieetlaphilosophiesoient«sinisées»aumêmetitrequelesreligionsCeciestabsolumentnécessairepourparvenirà«l'indépendancedelaChinevis-à-visdel'Occident»cequinécessiteun«systèmedeconnaissancesindépendant»Undécouplageintellectueldevraitaccompagnerledécouplageéconomiqueetpolitique[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping’sspeechescollectedandanalyzedbyTianaskthatsociologyandphilosophyshouldbe“Sinicized”inthesamewayasreligionswereThisisabsolutelyneededtoachieve“China’sindependencefromtheWest”whichrequiresan“independentknowledgesystem”Anintellectualdecouplingshouldparalleltheeconomicandpoliticaldecoupling As is the case with religion, “sinicizing” does not mean adapting philosophy and sociology to Chinese culture but to Marxism and the CCP. It means Chinese Communist Party, which has controlled all social and political life in China since 1949. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The CCP's ultimate goal is the suppression of religion. However, the manner of achieving this goal varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive for a long time in China. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPdirectives[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP'sguidelines[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPdirectives[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP’sdirectives “China’s independent knowledge system,” Tian writes, “is a system guided by Marxism.” He quotes Xi Jinping Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingwhodeclared:“AdherencetotheguidelinesofMarxismisthefundamentalsymbolthatdistinguishescontemporaryChinesephilosophyandsocialsciencesfromotherphilosophicalandsocialsciencesandmustbedefendedwithaclearposition”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingwhostatedthat“AdheringtotheguidanceofMarxismthefundamentalsymbolthatdistinguishescontemporaryChinesephilosophyandsocialsciencesfromotherphilosophicalandsocialsciencesandmustbeupheldwithaclear-cutstand”[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingquiadéclaré:«L’adhésionauxorientationsdumarxismeestlesymbolefondamentalquidistinguelaphilosophieetlessciencessocialeschinoisescontemporainesdesautressciencesphilosophiquesetsocialesetdoitêtredéfendueavecunepositionclaire»[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingwhostatedthat“AdheringtotheguidanceofMarxismisthefundamentalsymbolthatdistinguishescontemporaryChinesephilosophyandsocialsciencesfromotherphilosophicalandsocialsciencesandmustbeupheldwithaclear-cutstand” Statues of Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels in Fuxing Park, Shanghai. Credits. Furthermore, Tian asserts, there was no philosophy or sociology in China before Marxism. “Contemporary Chinese philosophy and social sciences begin with the entry of Marxism into our country. » Developing philosophy and sociology was “part of China's revolution, construction and reform under the leadership of the CCP.” It means Chinese Communist Party, which has controlled all social and political life in China since 1949. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The CCP's ultimate goal is the suppression of religion. However, the manner of achieving this goal varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive for a long time in China. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP»It'sofcoursenottrueMaybetheCCP[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP”ThisisofcoursenottruePerhapstheCCP[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP»Cen’estbiensûrpasvraiPeut-êtrelePCC[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP”ThisisofcoursenottruePerhapstheCCP It means Chinese Communist Party, which has controlled all social and political life in China since 1949. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The CCP's ultimate goal is the suppression of religion. However, the manner of achieving this goal varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive for a long time in China. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPapopularizedthewords“philosophy”and“sociology”butChinesephilosophyandteachingsonhowtoorganizesocietydatebackatleasttothetimeofConfuciusfivehundredyearsbeforetheCommonEraofConfuciusfivehundredyearsbeforetheCommonEra[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPapopularisélesmots«philosophie»et«sociologie»maislaphilosophieetlesenseignementschinoissurlamanièred'organiserlasociétéremontentaumoinsàl'époquedeConfuciuscinqcentsansavantl'èrecommune[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPpopularizedthewords“philosophy”and“sociology”butaChinesephilosophyandteachingsabouthowtoorganizesocietydatebackatleasttothetimeofConfuciusfivehundredyearsbeforetheCommonEra But as usual, by “sinicization (漢化 or 中國化). Word used at least since the 17th centuryth century to denote the assimilation of the Chinese empire's minorities into Chinese culture and language, it was adopted by Nationalist China to signify the effort to replace foreigners who managed affairs. , religions and civil society organizations with the Chinese. The CCP, however, gives voice "sinicization” a different meaning. It is not enough that organizations operating in China, including religions and churches, have Chinese leaders. In order to be accepted as "sinicized”, they should have leaders selected by the CCP and operate within a framework of strategies and objectives indicated by the CCP. In Tibet and Xinjiang, however, the CCP pursues a policy of "sinicization” in the traditional sense of the term, attempting to assimilate Uyghurs and Tibetan Buddhists into Chinese culture. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/sinicization/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Sinicization”XiJinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Sinicization”XiJinping[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Sinicisation”XiJinping[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Sinicization”XiJinping Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingandhisexegetesmeans“Marxistization”andmakingsciencesubservienttotheCCP[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingetsesexégètessignifient«marxistisation»etasservissementdelascienceauPCC[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinpingandhisexegetesmeans“Marxistization”andmakingsciencesubservienttotheCCP It means Chinese Communist Party, which has controlled all social and political life in China since 1949. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The CCP's ultimate goal is the suppression of religion. However, the manner of achieving this goal varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive for a long time in China. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPTiansummarizesXien'sthinkingconcludingthat“onlybyadheringtotheguidanceofMarxismcantheknowledgesystemachieveChineseindependence”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPTiansummarizes[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPTianrésumelapenséedeXienconcluantque«cen'estqu'enadhérantauxorientationsdumarxismequelesystèmedeconnaissancespeutparveniràl'indépendancechinoise»[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCPTiansummarizesXi’sthoughtbyconcludingthat“OnlybyadheringtotheguidanceofMarxismtheknowledgesystemcanachieve‘Chineseindependence’” “Independence” means separation from the great Western scientific tradition. But there will be no independence, and in fact an increased dependence of academics on Marxism and the CCP. It means Chinese Communist Party, which has controlled all social and political life in China since 1949. CCP members should in principle be self-proclaimed atheists. The CCP's ultimate goal is the suppression of religion. However, the manner of achieving this goal varied over time, and after Chairman Mao's death, the CCP recognized that, despite its efforts, religions could survive for a long time in China. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/ccp/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>CCP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://bitterwinter.org/xi-jinping-wants-to-sinicize-sociology-and-philosophy-as-well/

