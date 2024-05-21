Former British Prime Minister amazed by Tesla's fully autonomous driving technology. Know more





Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently experienced Tesla's FSD technology during a test drive in Los Angeles. Johnson was impressed with the vehicle. … Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently experienced Tesla's FSD technology during a test drive in Los Angeles. Johnson was impressed by the vehicle's ability to navigate complex urban environments with minimal human intervention, calling the technology revolutionary. Learn more Using advanced software, artificial intelligence and a suite of sensors, Tesla vehicles can navigate complex environments with minimal human intervention. (AFP) Tesla's autonomous technology, primarily driven by its Full Self-Driving (FSD) system, represents the pinnacle of automotive innovation. Using advanced software, artificial intelligence and a suite of sensors, Tesla vehicles can navigate complex environments with minimal human intervention. This revolutionary technology has generated significant global attention, positioning Tesla as a leader in the race toward fully autonomous driving. Enthusiasts and experts are captivated by the potential of Tesla's autonomous systems to revolutionize transportation, providing increased safety, efficiency and convenience.

A recent high-profile demonstration of Tesla's FSD capabilities involved former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Johnson, along with his wife and 10-month-old baby, experienced Tesla's FSD firsthand while driving the streets of Los Angeles. Johnson shared his experience in his Daily Mail column, expressing both amazement and admiration for the technology. We are about to be transported in a new type of car, so absurd, so daring, so revolutionary that ten years ago I would have refused to believe it was possible,” Johnson remarked. being on a test track; maybe in laboratory conditions but I didn't expect to see it in the busy traffic of a large urban center. Johnson highlighted the car's many small cameras, seamlessly integrated into the vehicle's sleek white body, and its neural system, which he called its electronic brain. Astonished by ghost driving, Johnson described his experience: I sit behind the wheel, but I don't touch it, and although my feet are near the pedals, I don't use them and, oh my word, the steering wheel turns on its own.” As the Tesla vehicle passed through various scenarios, including a difficult intersection where five roads converged, Johnson's initial concerns were quickly assuaged by the car's performance. With impeccable good manners, warning all other vehicles, we turn left and I am so relaxed that I am able to appreciate the audacity of Tesla's plan,” he noted. Also read: Tesla remains silent and has not yet communicated its plans in India, according to an official Comparing Tesla technology to Waymos driverless vehicles operating in Los Angeles, Johnson pointed out that while Waymo cars are limited to specific pre-mapped areas, Tesla vehicles, equipped with advanced cameras and neural networks, have the potential to sail anywhere once fully registered and approved. . A Tesla representative informed Johnson that the vehicle was five to six times safer than a human driver. Johnson also recounted an incident that occurred during the trip when a pedestrian walked slowly in front of the vehicle. Instinctively, I grab the steering wheel; my toe trembles because of the brake; but I shouldn't have worried”, he remembers. The car had the pedestrian under surveillance, indicated by a small human figurine which appeared on the electronic landscape of the dashboard.” After a 45-minute drive, Johnson delivered his verdict on Tesla's driverless car, saying it had passed with flying colors. His enthusiastic support highlights the transformative potential of Tesla's FSD technology and its impact on the future of transportation. Date of first publication:

Date of first publication:

