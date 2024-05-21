Nikki Haley resisted supporting Trump. His decision could shape the presidential race





COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Nikki Haley may be the nation's most high-profile Republican who has refused to align with and support Donald Trump's presidential bid.

It's unclear how long this might last.

Some allies believe she may be forced to support him before the November election to avoid permanently alienating the Republican Party's base. Some even suspect that Haley will reappear on Trump's shortlist of vice presidential candidates in the coming months, despite Trump's recent statement to the contrary.

WATCH: Nikki Haley suspends her presidential campaign and leaves Donald Trump as the last major Republican candidate

But if Haley defers to Trump, as so many of her Republican critics have done, she also risks destroying her own coalition of independents, moderates and anti-Trump Republicans, who continue to support her in the low-key primaries. supporters of dark red. From Indiana to deep blue Maryland. On Tuesday, she will have another chance to demonstrate her sustained strength in Kentucky's presidential primary, which comes more than two months after she suspended her campaign.

Haley's decision regarding Trump in the coming months will be closely watched not only by her supporters, but also by allies of Trump and President Joe Biden. What she decides to do and whether her coalition follows it could have a profound impact on this year's general election and on her future as a leading Republican whose brand appeals to many outside her party.

Nikki Haley could be the person who unites us, said Thalia Floras, a 62-year-old retail manager from Nashua, New Hampshire, who was a lifelong Democrat before voting for Haley in her January primary. State.

But Floras also has a warning: Nikki Haley now has a good place with me. But if she follows Trump, I'm done.

Those close to Haley, a 52-year-old former governor and U.N. ambassador, say it's unclear what she will do.

Haley voters are up for grabs, but only Biden is trying

Haley and Trump haven't spoken in months. That includes the period after she withdrew from the GOP primary campaign in early March, according to a person with direct knowledge of Haley's private conversations who was not authorized to speak about them publicly.

And while some Republicans who supported Haley will certainly organically return to Trump, the Biden campaign is working to win over his supporters, whom they view as real swing voters.

Biden's team is quietly organizing a Republicans for Biden group, which will eventually include a dedicated staff and focus on Haley's hundreds of thousands of voters in every battleground state, according to people familiar with the plans but not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The Democratic president has not kept his intentions secret.

Biden released a statement thanking Haley for her courage to challenge Trump just minutes after he withdrew from the primary race in March.

Donald Trump has made it clear he doesn't want Nikki Haley's supporters. I want to be clear: there is a place for them in my campaign, Biden said at the time.

Trump, meanwhile, said in late January that Haley's donors would be permanently banned from his Make America Great Again camp. Although he has refrained from attacking her since she left the race, Trump has also not made public statements of goodwill as he has for other defeated rivals like the governor of Florida Ron DeSantis.

As part of Biden's sustained outreach to Haley's coalition, his campaign released a digital ad late last month highlighting Trump's often personal attacks on Haley, including his primary nickname of her as bird brain and the suggestion that she is not presidential wood.

Asked about Trump's lack of outreach to Haley and her supporters, senior adviser Jason Miller avoided any mention of her and instead questioned the strength of Biden's coalition of Black Americans, Latinos and young voters.

The reality is that the Republican Party is united behind President Trump, while the Democratic Party has broken into pieces because of Joe Biden's disastrous policies on issues like inflation and borders,” Miller said.

Few expect Haley to wholeheartedly support the Democratic president. Such a move would make it difficult, if not impossible, for her to win a future GOP presidential primary if she decides to run again.

Instead, Biden allies are hoping that Haley, among other prominent Republican critics of Trump, can either stay silent or offer support focused on the election's democracy issues rather than making direct praise of Biden.

If and when Biden's team secures high-profile Republican supporters, it will likely wait several more weeks to unveil them to maximize their impact when voters pay close attention to the November election.

A pro-Biden Republican speaks

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, a Republican who supported Haley in the GOP primary, officially endorsed Biden earlier in the month. In an interview, he said he made the decision before speaking to Biden's campaign, although Biden personally called him to thank him after Duncan announced his decision.

Duncan has not ruled out playing a leading role within the Republicans for Biden group or even speaking at the Democratic National Convention this summer, as has former Ohio Governor John Kasich, the did it four years ago.

Duncan hopes Haley doesn't ultimately support Trump like so many high-profile Republican critics of Trump have done.

“I feel like it would be a short-term thrill to just curry favor with the Republican Party,” Duncan said of Haley's possible support for Trump. She has the right to do what she wants. Obviously, everyone is playing political calculation. But at some point, where do we draw the line?

The list of leading Republicans ready to stand up to Trump in 2024 is extraordinarily small.

Even those who portrayed Trump as a dangerous threat to democracy, like New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, ultimately backed him. Sununu, who was among Haley's top national surrogates during the campaign, declined repeated requests for comment on his political future. And DeSantis, once Trump's main rival and another contender in early 2028, now plans to raise money for Trump's general election campaign.

Haley returns to the public spotlight

Haley is just beginning to emerge from a period of post-campaign isolation, where she took time to reconnect with her family, particularly her husband, a military man who recently returned from a nearly year-long mission to the foreigner.

She plans to give a speech on foreign policy later this week, her first public address since ending her 2024 campaign at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington where she agreed to serve as president Walter P. Stern.

And last week, Haley met behind closed doors with dozens of donors and allies in South Carolina, where she thanked her coalition, while largely ignoring Trump. She did not encourage participants to support her campaign.

Simone Levinson, a Haley aide who attended the private meeting, said Republicans still have an appetite for a next-generation figure who can communicate well and build consensus.

There are very strong indications that it struck a chord that continues to resonate with millions of Americans, said Levinson, based in Florida.

His coalition sends him a message

Indeed, without any formal organization, advertising, or even private encouragement, Haley voters continue to show up in the low-key presidential primaries, which will run through the end of June, even though Trump is the only candidate still in the running.

Haley received more than 21 percent of the vote in Maryland's presidential primary last week. That's after hitting similar marks the week before in Indiana and Arizona, just weeks after leaving the race.

She's articulate and intelligent, which Trump is not, said retired school psychologist Kathy Showen, an independent voter from Cross Lanes, West Virginia, who voted for Haley last week.

Analysis: How Nikki Haley's White House bid made history

Meanwhile, in New Hampshire, Floras said she would reluctantly vote for Biden this fall because she can't stand Trump. But she hopes Haley will run again in 2028.

His feelings could change, however, if Haley gives in and supports Trump before the fall election.

It would really disappoint me if she didn't stand up to him, Floras said. That would make her fall.

People reported from New York. Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press writer John Raby in Charleston, West Virginia, contributed to this report.

