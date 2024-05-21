



Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections in 2024, highlighted his government's achievements and presented a vision for India's future, aiming for a brighter 1000 years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI) In an interview with NDTV, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said current initiatives would propel India towards a prosperous future in the next millennium. He highlighted that this is a critical moment for India, urging the nation to seize this momentous opportunity. Follow live updates on Lok Sabha polls 2024 Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT app. Download now! Download now! What is happening now will lead India to a better future for the next 1000 years. In my mind, it is clear that our time has come. This is Bharat's time, and we must not waste this opportunity, Modi said in the interview. He highlighted the importance of a blueprint for India 100 years after independence as the foundation of the country's future and the need for bureaucratic reform, saying promotion should not be the only goal. “I repeat today. There have been incidents that have forced us to live… in the last 1000 years. What is happening now will lead India to a better future for the next 1000 years. In My mind, it is clear that this is our time. This is Bharat's time and we must not lose this opportunity. NDTV the Prime Minister was quoted as saying in the interview. He said the government is already making significant progress on this front, thanks to substantial public input. “We have undertaken a massive exercise, a mega brainstorming session. This initiative has been going on for so long that some of the participating officers have retired. We have taken suggestions from ministers, secretaries and experts,” Modi said. Reacting to Modi's comments in the interview, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “First of all, it seems that the outgoing Prime Minister is taking inspiration from Goebbels: keep repeating a lie frequently in the hope that some people will start to believe it after a while. It now appears that the inspiration came from Goebbel's Führer, Hitler himself, who proclaimed a 1000-year Reich in Germany in 1933, to last until 1945. Modi's Reich would collapse in 15 days, wrote Jairam Ramesh on the 1,000-year Reich. Reich in Germany in 1933, later lasting until the X media platform. In a separate interview with news agency PTI, Modi said he would implement the One Nation, One Election and Uniform Civil Code plans if he returns to power and his government fulfills the promises made in the program election of the BJP. Modi said he had added another 25 days to the 100 days planned for his next term to seek suggestions from the country's youth on what they want from the government immediately after returning to power. Before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, Modi asked all ministries to prepare a 100-day plan to implement the plans of the next government.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-shares-1000-year-vision-congress-take-goebbels-dig-lok-sabha-election-2024-may-20-101716199116824.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos