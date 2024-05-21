“The Apprentice”, about a young Donald Trump, premieres in Cannes





CANNES, France (AP) As Donald Trump's secret trial enters its sixth week in New York, an origin story for the Republican presidential candidate premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday, unveiling a scathing portrait of the former president in the 1980s.

The Apprentice, directed by Danish Iranian filmmaker Ali Abbasi, stars Sebastian Stan as Trump. The film's central relationship is between Trump and Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the defense attorney who was the lead counsel for Joseph McCarthy's Senate investigations in the 1950s.

Cohn is described as a longtime mentor to Trump, coaching him through the ruthlessness of New York politics and business. Early on, Cohn helped the Trump Organization when it was being sued by the federal government for racial discrimination in housing.

The 2024 Cannes Film Festival is underway. Here's what you need to know:

The Apprentice, which is said to be inspired by real events, depicts Trump's relationship with Cohn as a Faustian bargain that guided his rise as a businessman and, later, as a politician. Stans Trump begins as a more naive real estate activist, soon transformed by Cohn's education.

The film notably contains a scene showing Trump raping his wife, Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova). In Ivana Trump's 1990 divorce deposition, she said Trump raped her. Trump denied the allegation, and Ivana Trump later said she didn't mean it literally, but rather that she felt violated.

This scene and others make The Apprentice a potentially explosive big-screen drama in the midst of the US presidential election. The film is on sale at Cannes, so it does not yet have a release date.

Julianne Forde, from left, Ruth Treacy, Maria Bakalova, director Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan and Amy Baer pose for photographers as they arrive at the premiere of the film The Apprentice at the 77th Cannes International Film Festival, South of France, Monday May 1st. 20, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Variety reported on alleged behind-the-scenes drama on The Apprentice on Monday. Citing anonymous sources, the trade publication reported that billionaire Dan Snyder, former owner of the Washington Commanders and an investor in The Apprentice, pressured filmmakers to make the film because of its portrayal of Trump. Snyder previously donated to Trump's presidential campaign.

Neither representatives for the film nor Snyder could immediately be reached for comment.

In the film's press notes, Abbasi, whose previous film Holy Spider depicted a journalist investigating a serial killer in Iran, said he had no plans to do a History Channel episode.

This is not a Donald Trump biopic, Abbasi said. We're not interested in every detail of his life, from A to Z. We're interested in telling a very specific story through his relationship with Roy and Roy's relationship with him.

Regardless of its political impact, The Apprentice will likely be highly discussed as a potential awards contender. The film, shot in a raw '80s aesthetic, returns Strong to a New York landscape of money and power a year after the conclusion of HBO's Succession. Strong, who is currently starring on Broadway in An Enemy of the People, did not attend the Cannes premiere on Monday.

The Apprentice is in competition at Cannes, making it eligible for the festival's Palme d'Or. In Cannes, filmmakers and actors hold press conferences the day after a film's premiere. The apprentices' press conference will take place on Tuesday.

