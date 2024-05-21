New bishop installed for Diocese of La Crosse | News





LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – The Diocese of La Crosse inaugurated a new bishop on Monday. On March 19, Pope Francis has appointed Bishop Gerard Battersby as the 11th bishop to fill this role. He was auxiliary bishop of Detroit and moderator of the Southern region when Pope Francis called him to La Crosse. Bishop Battersby replaces Bishop William Patrick Callahan as he retires. As the new leader of the diocese, Bishop Battersby oversees parishioners, churches and schools in a 19-county diocese that stretches from La Crosse to Eau Claire to Wausau. The diocese has approximately 164,000 Catholic parishioners. There is more to the role than meets the eye. Bishops play a role in civic society as a point of contact between the laity and the Church. They also want to invite and encourage more believers and bring back those who have left the Church. They describe themselves as shepherds leading the flock. The new bishop spoke to WXOW's Heather Armstrong after the installation Mass and told her how he was doing. “I mean, I'm a little overwhelmed but I'm really, really grateful to God. What he did to me…he sent me to La Crosse. He wanted me to show his love for his people and it's… it's just pure gold.” A number of leaders from different orders of the Catholic Church were present at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral for the installation on Monday. A number of them came forward during the mass to come up to the altar to share their congratulations and best wishes for Bishop Battersby. The Mass was also full of hymns and music to welcome the bishop to the La Crosse community and the diocese.

