Turkey says it is deeply saddened by the death of Iranian president

Turkey said Monday it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash, Agence France-Presse reported.

Turkey “shares the pain of the friendly and brotherly Iranian people,” Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

“I pray for God's mercy for my dear colleague and brother,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on X, expressing his “sincere condolences to the friendly and brotherly people and government, especially to the religious leader of the Islamic Republic of 'Iran, Ali Khamenei'. .

The official Anadolu news agency said Monday that a Turkish-made Aknc drone helped locate the wreckage of the helicopter in a fog-shrouded mountainous region in western Iran.

Raisi died in a helicopter crash at the age of 63 in mountainous terrain near the Azerbaijani border, the Iranian government confirmed on Monday. Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was also among those killed, along with seven others.

The hardline Iranian leader made his first official visit to Turkey in January since his 2021 election for talks originally aimed at resolving a series of issues between the historically close but uneasy neighbors.

His trip was twice delayed by the rapid escalation of the war in Gaza and a brutal bombing in Iran claimed by Islamic State group militants that killed 89 people earlier in January.

Erdoan and Raisi agreed on the need to prevent the war between Israel and Hamas from engulfing the entire Middle East region during the visit.

But Raisi countered that it was important for all countries to cut trade with Israel, an apparent reference to Turkey's steadfast refusal to do so, underscoring tensions in Ankara's relations with Tehran.

Earlier this month, Turkey's Commerce Ministry finally announced the suspension of all trade with Israel, amid public outrage, until it allowed aid to enter Gaza unhindered during of its offensive against Hamas militants in the territory.