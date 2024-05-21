Cohen admits to stealing and other takeaways from day 19 of Trump trial | Donald Trump News





Disbarred lawyer Michael Cohen has completed his testimony in a New York criminal court, as the trial against his boss, former United States President Donald Trump, nears its likely end.

Monday marked Cohen's fourth and final day on the witness stand. His words were the last testimony the prosecution called before ending its case.

Now the lawsuit shifts its focus to the defense as it seeks to refute allegations that Trump falsified business records to conceal a secret payment to a former adult film actress and thereby boost his chances in the presidential election. 2016.

In October 2016, Cohen wired $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to buy her silence about an affair she claimed to have had with then-candidate Trump.

Cohen maintained that he made the payment on Trump's orders, and that Trump then repaid the payment through clandestine means, classifying it as a legal fee.

But on Cohen's final day on the stand, the defense sought to shatter that narrative, attacking Cohen's credibility by calling attention to instances where he lied and stole.

The defense has always maintained that Trump had nothing to do with this payment. Trump himself has denied any wrongdoing and refuted Daniels' affair allegations.

The 19th day of the secret trial in New York also marked the start of a short week. Not only is the defense witness list expected to be relatively brief, but the court is expected to sit early this week to accommodate the Memorial Day holiday in the United States.

Trump faces 34 counts of falsifying business records in the case. Here are the takeaways from Cohen's final day of testimony.

Former President Donald Trump told reporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday that the prosecution had no case. [Sarah Yenesel/Pool via AP]

Cohen admits to stealing from the Trump Organization

Before finishing its cross-examination of Cohen on Monday, the defense dealt a major blow to his credibility, leading him to admit that he stole $30,000 from Trump's namesake company.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche asked Cohen directly: You stole from the Trump Organization, didn't you?

Cohen offered his standard response: Yes, sir.

The theft came after Cohen hired technology company Red Finch to help boost Trump's numbers in a CNBC online poll, ranking the best businessmen of the last half-century.

Cohen testified that Trump was upset that he landed at the bottom of the poll. By hiring Red Finch, Cohen explained that he and Trump could manipulate the poll: the tech company would cast fake votes in Trump's name using different IP addresses.

Red Finch was initially to receive $50,000 for his services, Cohen said.

But he told the jury he instead paid Red Finch $20,000 to appease his landlord, then pocketed the rest, after Trump decided to cut his vacation bonus.

I was angry about the bonus cut, and so I felt like it was a self-help move, Cohen said.

Blanche pressed the question during her cross-examination: Have you repaid the Trump Organization for the money you stole from them?

No, sir, Cohen said.

Trump's entourage in the courtroom considered the admission a major blow to his defense.

This got interesting: Michael Cohen now admits to stealing money from our company, Eric, Trump's second son, posted on social media.

Kash Patel, a Trump administration official, told reporters outside the courtroom that we finally had a crime.

We also have a victim, he added. That victim is Donald J Trump.

Kash Patel told reporters that Cohen's testimony showed Trump was a victim in the case. [Seth Wenig/AP]

The defense has long argued that Trump himself is not guilty of falsifying business records, but that figures like Cohen and former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg were responsible for all the wrongdoing.

As the defense team ended its cross-examination of Cohen, it sought to paint a picture of Cohen's alleged greed, highlighting how he profited from his association with Trump.

Cohen said that after Trump was elected president in 2016, he earned about $4 million from consulting contracts, including with AT&T, a telecommunications company that was looking to merge at the time.

In 2018, however, Cohen pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and other federal crimes, including lying to Congress. As a result, he was sentenced to prison.

But when he was moved to house arrest in 2020, he took on an increasingly public role as a critic of Trump. Cohen testified that as of 2020, he earned approximately $4.4 million from tell-all books and podcast appearances.

The defense also questioned Cohen about a reality TV show called The Fixer that he had shopped to the networks, although he said no studio had picked it up yet.

Michael Cohen leaves his New York home to attend his fourth day of testimony in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday. [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]

End of cross-examination of Cohen, suspension of proceedings

In the final minutes of Cohen's cross-examination, the defense attempted to impress upon the jury that there were gaps in the former lawyer's testimony.

While Cohen argued that the secret payments were falsely recorded as legal fees, the defense maintained that the label was accurate because Cohen was in fact Trump's personal attorney.

The defense also questioned whether Cohen could accurately recall his conversations with Trump from October 2016, the month in which the secret payment was made.

Despite everything you've said over the years, do you specifically remember having conversations with then-candidate Donald J. Trump about the Stormy Daniels affair? asked Blanche, the defense attorney.

Cohen answered his usual yes, sir.

No doubt in your mind? » asked Blanche again. Without a doubt, Cohen replied.

The cross-examination ended shortly afterward and the prosecution rose briefly to question Cohen one last time.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger took the opportunity to emphasize that Trump's actions were being judged, not Cohen's.

I know you might feel like you're being judged here after the cross-examination, but are you really being judged here? she asked Cohen.

No, madam, he replied.

The prosecution also asked Cohen to think about what speaking out against Trump cost him.

My entire life was turned upside down as a direct result, Cohen responded, citing a decline in his family's well-being as well as his professional prospects.

I lost my law license, my businesses, my financial security, which luckily I was able to get early on.

With that, the prosecution concluded its case.

A protester holds up a sign Monday denouncing Donald Trump's behavior during the 2016 elections. [Andrew Kelly/Reuters]

The defense calls its first witnesses, including the fiery Costello

With the proceedings over, it was time for the defense to call witnesses.

The first was a paralegal named Daniel Sitko, who works for Blanche, the defense attorney.

Sitko presented a chart providing insight into phone calls between Cohen and Robert Costello, a lawyer who had previously offered to pass messages between Cohen and Trump.

The defense only questioned Sitko long enough to establish that Cohen's communications with Costello were frequent, particularly in 2018 when he faced legal issues.

Then the second defense witness took the stand: Costello himself.

The decision to call Costello was not without controversy. The prosecution objected to its inclusion: Cohen admitted to lying to Costello, and for his part, Costello took a prominent public role in questioning Cohen's credibility.

Costello was also a late addition to the defense's list of possible witnesses, and Judge Juan Merchan was forced to quickly rule on how much of Costello's testimony he would allow.

Merchan said Costello could refute Cohen's testimony, but the judge added he would not allow the situation to become a trial within a trial.

But right away, Costello's appearance on the witness stand was tense: The lawyer reacted audibly when the prosecution raised objections to his testimony, saying damn it and calling the situation ridiculous.

That was enough to earn a stern reprimand from Judge Merchan, who briefly left the courtroom to address Costello directly.

Mr. Costello, I want to discuss decorum in my courtroom. When there's a witness on the stand, if you don't like my decision, don't say damn it, Merchan said. Don't look at me sideways and roll your eyes.

Costello was eventually allowed to resume his testimony, which centered on allegations that Cohen lied about Trump's knowledge of the secret payments.

Michael Cohen has repeatedly said that President Trump knew nothing about these payments, that he made them himself, and he has said this repeatedly, Costello said.

Illinois Rep. Mary Miller joins Trump supporters outside Manhattan Criminal Court on May 20 to speak to the press. [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Trump's entourage includes the Hells Angels

The day ended with Costello's fiery appearance on the witness stand and the prospect of further questioning from prosecutors on Tuesday.

While much of the court's attention was focused on the trial's final witnesses, members of Trump's entourage also attracted media attention.

In Trump's inner circle was Chuck Zito, the former president of the New York chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club.

Now an actor, Zito faced his own criminal charges and served prison time from 1985 to 1991.

Attendees also included members of Congress, such as Rep. Andrew Clyde of Georgia.

What needs to happen is that this particular court-style system needs to be abolished, Clyde said, calling for federal funding to be cut to Manhattan's courts.

Trump himself spoke to the press outside the courtroom, returning to familiar themes that the prosecution was politically motivated and complaining about the bitter cold.

They have no case. They have no crime, Trump said, adding that the judge was corrupt and interfering with the election.

Trump is expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November's presidential race.

