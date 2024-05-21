Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice depicts him as a rapist | Cannes 2024





Donald Trump is portrayed as a rapist who assaulted his first wife, Ivana, in a new biopic, The Apprentice, which has its world premiere Monday in competition at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Directed by Iranian-Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, the drama provides a fictional account of an incident in 1989 that had previously been detailed in the couple's divorce proceedings.

The scene, which takes place near the end of The Apprentice, shows Trump reacting with fury after Ivana disparaged his physical appearance. You have a face like a fucking orange, she told him. You get fat, you get ugly, and you go bald. The future president is then shown forcing his wife to the ground and raping her. Did I find your G-spot? he asks in the film.

In her 1990 divorce deposition, Ivana Trump described a similar assault that she said occurred shortly after her husband's scalp reduction surgery. She claimed Trump pushed her to the ground and pulled out handfuls of her hair. Ivana initially described what followed as rape, but later walked back her allegations. In a 1993 statement, she said: On one occasion in 1989, Mr. Trump and I had a marital relationship in which he behaved very differently toward me than he had done during our marriage. As a woman, I felt violated. I called it rape, but I don't want my words to be interpreted in a literal or criminal sense.

During the couple's divorce proceedings, Trump dismissed his wife's version of the incident as blatantly false.

Scripted by bestselling nonfiction author Gabriel Sherman, The Apprentice features Romanian-born actor Sebastian Stan as Trump and Maria Bakalova as Ivana, while Succession star Jeremy Strong plays the brutal New York lawyer Roy Cohn. The film is a twisted rites-of-passage drama that shows Cohn instructing the young Trump in the dark arts of American business. One of the key rules, Cohn told Trump, is: admit nothing, deny everything.

The Apprentice is in competition for the Palme d'Or at Cannes. However, even though the Canadian, Danish and Irish-backed production has already been sold in a number of foreign territories, it has reportedly yet to land a U.S. distribution deal. The film is also reportedly facing a legal challenge from lawyers linked to billionaire Trump donor Dan Snyder. Variety magazine reports that Snyder invested in The Apprentice thinking it would paint a positive portrait of Trump and was outraged after viewing an early cut of the film.

Since the 1970s, at least 25 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, which he has denied. Last year, the former president was found responsible for the sexual abuse of writer E Jean Carroll in the mid-1990s and ordered to pay $83.3 million in damages. He was never accused or convicted of rape.

Ivana Trump, the mother of Donald Jr, Ivanka and Eric Trump, died in July 2022 after falling down the stairs at her Manhattan home. His body is buried on the grounds of the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

