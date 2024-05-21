Jokowi and Iriana distribute lunch to refugee children affected by flash flood in West Sumatra

PADANG, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo and Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo greets children victims of the Mount Marapi cold lava flash flood disaster who are at the Batu Taba evacuation station, Agam Regency, West Sumatra (Sumbar), Tuesday (5/23/2024).

Greeting the children, the Head of State and Capital also by distributing lunches, snacks and books.

“Has that ever happened at breakfast?” » declared the President to the refugee children who were awaiting his arrival.

“Yes, sir,” they replied.

“What do you have for breakfast?” » asked the president again.

“Nasi Pak, (same as) chicken,” the children replied.

The president then asked what time the children would have lunch.

After that, the Head of State and Mrs. Iriana distributed rice and chicken to the children.

The President advised that the food should be put to good use for consumption on Tuesday afternoon.

Apart from that, President Jokowi also asked about the progress of their school during their stay in the refugee camp.

After visiting the children's tent, the Head of State and the First Lady went to the mothers' tent.

The President and Mrs. Iriana greeted the refugee mothers by asking them about their condition during their stay in the refugee camp.



