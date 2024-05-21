India stands with Iran in this time of sadness, PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar condole death of Ebrahim Raisi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Modi said India stood with Iran in its moments of sadness. »

In an article on X, the Prime Minister wrote: Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Iran will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and to the Iranian people. India stands with Iran in this time of sadness.”

Prime Minister Modi's last meeting with Raisi took place in August 2023, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, energy and counter-terrorism.

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also commented on Raisi's death, calling it “shocking.”

In an article on Remember my numerous meetings with them, the last in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the Iranian people in this tragedy.”

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021 and was seen as a leading candidate to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, Iran's supreme leader.

He is expected to be replaced by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who has represented Iran on numerous foreign trips. Like many senior Iranian officials, Mokhber is subject to American sanctions. According to the Iranian constitution, elections will likely take place within 50 days.

The helicopter carrying Raisi and several members of his delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, located between the towns of Varzaqan and Jolfa, in East Azerbaijan province, according to state media Press TV.

Among those on board were the country's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday prayer leader in Tabriz Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, a member of the The president's bodyguard team, Mahdi Mousavi, helicopter pilot, co-pilot and crew.

According to Tasnim News, nine people were on board the helicopter when it crashed.

Raisi and his delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

(With contribution from agencies)

Published: May 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

