Connect with us

Politics

India stands with Iran in this time of sadness, PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar condole death of Ebrahim Raisi

India stands with Iran in this time of sadness, PM Modi and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar condole death of Ebrahim Raisi

 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

Modi said India stood with Iran in its moments of sadness. »

In an article on X, the Prime Minister wrote: Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise of Dr. Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. His contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Iran will always be remembered. My deepest condolences to his family and to the Iranian people. India stands with Iran in this time of sadness.”

Prime Minister Modi's last meeting with Raisi took place in August 2023, on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade and investment, connectivity, energy and counter-terrorism.

Read also: PM Modi holds talks with Iranian President Raisi, discusses BRICS expansion

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also commented on Raisi's death, calling it “shocking.”

In an article on Remember my numerous meetings with them, the last in January 2024. Our condolences to their families. We stand with the Iranian people in this tragedy.”

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021 and was seen as a leading candidate to succeed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 85, Iran's supreme leader.

Read also: India, Iran sign long-term contract for Chabahar port after years of negotiations

He is expected to be replaced by First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber, who has represented Iran on numerous foreign trips. Like many senior Iranian officials, Mokhber is subject to American sanctions. According to the Iranian constitution, elections will likely take place within 50 days.

The helicopter carrying Raisi and several members of his delegation crashed on Sunday in the Dizmar forest, located between the towns of Varzaqan and Jolfa, in East Azerbaijan province, according to state media Press TV.

Among those on board were the country's Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malek Rahmati, Friday prayer leader in Tabriz Seyyed Mohammad Ali Al-e Hashem, a member of the The president's bodyguard team, Mahdi Mousavi, helicopter pilot, co-pilot and crew.

According to Tasnim News, nine people were on board the helicopter when it crashed.

Raisi and his delegation were returning from a ceremony to inaugurate a dam on the Aras River with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

(With contribution from agencies)

Unlock a world of perks! From insightful newsletters to real-time inventory tracking, breaking news and a personalized news feed, it's all here, just a click away! Log in now!

Get all the latest business news, market news, latest events and updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates.

More less

Published: May 20, 2024, 10:49 AM IST

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/iran-helicopter-crash-india-pm-modi-foreign-minister-s-jaishankar-condole-iran-president-ebrahim-raisi-death-11716182057985.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: