Is Xi Jinping's visit to Europe a savior of China's Vision 2035?

China, under Xi Jinping's strategic plan, aims to achieve socialist modernization. This plan aims to envision China as a state of prosperity, strength, economic growth and harmony by 2050, a goal set in 2017. The 19th Congress advanced the modernization timetable by 15 years, proposing to done by 2035 instead of 2050. This new vision was formulated based on China's remarkable progress over the previous three decades, which exceeded expectations. This goal of China can only be achieved through international integration and interactions. It is for this reason that China has included three continents in its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Europe is one of the most important regions for achieving China's strategic goal. A weak and divided Europe is the basis for a dominant region to achieve Vision 2035, with minimal dominance from the United States. To achieve its objectives, China could benefit from sowing discord among its transatlantic allies. To exert influence over Europe, Beijing uses various tactics, such as cultural diplomacy, strategic spending, potentially aggressive wolf warrior ambassadors, and access to the Chinese market as leverage. China is committed to expanding cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and constantly looking towards Europe.

President Joe Biden tripled taxes on Chinese electric vehicles to 100%, closing one of the world's largest passenger car markets to the top electric vehicle producer.I am determined that the future of electric vehicles will be built in America by union workers. » Biden said. Chinese imports of electric vehicles could improve competitiveness in Europe thanks to US tariffs. Cheaper, state-subsidized Chinese costs could hurt European automakers. Matching US tariffs is difficult, but the EU can charge 30% duties. This dynamic is helping Chinese electric vehicles penetrate European markets. Despite US bans, this keeps export volumes and competitiveness high, leading to a setback in relations between China and European states. Additionally, microelectronics supplies supplied by China to Russia are used to manufacture missiles, tanks, planes and weapons there. This also had an impact on their bond. China needs substantial economic aid to meet its goals by 2035; being a partner only to Russia will not greatly support its economy. China does not benefit from distant Europe, and Russia cannot support China alone. For the sake of strengthening, Xi Jinping organized a trip to Europe.

Xi Jinping recently visited three European states with the aim of promoting multipolarity and strengthening economic ties with these states, which can contribute to China's vision for 2035. These states are Serbia, France and Hungary. This is Xi Jinping's first official visit after a five-year period in Europe, which shows its importance. Xi wanted to restore ties with European states and met with the president of the European Union to express his desire to establish economic cooperation with all European states. Top of form

Xi began his visit from France, where President Macron urged the Chinese leader to address Beijing's trade imbalances with the EU, with the bloc recording a goods trade deficit of 292 billion euros ($314.72 billion) last year, and to use his influence on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine. Macron invited the President of the European Union to dialogue with Xi, the tripartite meeting between Macron, Xi and EU President Ursula Von Der Leyen on 6th May saw the signing of several new agreements that promote future collaborations and the removal of unnecessary obstacles. All expressed their willingness to continue cooperation and support EU-China relations. Macron also shares a common vision of a multipolar world according to some analysts. His ties with Xi and his recent visit to India and Brazil show his desire to be at the forefront of the emerging multipolar world.

Xi visited Serbia on the 8thth May, a member of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to simultaneously connect Africa, Asia and Europe. Thousands of Serbs chanted “China Serbia” and welcomed Xi, showing huge public support. President Xi and Serbian President Aleksandra Vucic formally agreed to establish a China-Serbia community sharing a common destiny in the new era. This makes Serbia the first European country to form such a community with China. The joint statement highlights the two countries' decision to improve and strengthen the extensive cooperation between Serbia and China. The Serbian president called Xi an ironclad friend. » said Vucic. “We thank President Xi. He hasn’t been to Europe for five years and he has chosen our little Serbia again.” At the start of the official meeting on Wednesday, Xi said: “We are direct witnesses that the Serbian people regard the Chinese people as their best and all-weather friend.” Xi's arrival in Serbia coincided with an important date: the 25th anniversary of the bombing of the Chinese embassy in Belgrade by American planes during the NATO air war over Kosovo, which resulted in deaths of three Chinese. Xi's presence in Belgrade shows his opposition to NATO's eastward expansion, as Russia is doing. Xi plans to connect the Hungarian capital with the Serbian capital via high-speed railway; An amount of 21 billion dollars was pledged for this project. Several infrastructure, energy and transportation projects were also promised by Xi. Xi reaffirmed Kosovo as part of Serbia, and in response, Vucic reciprocated the country by agreeing to the ONE CHINA POLICY. Both leaders had openly refused to accept Kosovo and Taiwan as independent states. This further gives these states a common interest and common ground for future policy.

Hungary, the eastern gateway to China's entry into Europe, was visited by Xi on Thursday. In anticipation of the new era, China and Hungary concluded that they should transform their bilateral relations into a comprehensive strategic partnership. A joint official statement was issued during a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The statement said the two countries are committed to developing cohesion between the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Hungary's “Opening to the East” program to strengthen new connections between them. China has signed nearly 18 agreements with its main European signatory for cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative and aims to invest heavily in Hungary. These agreements concern the development of various sectors. This visit showed Hungary's multipolar world view, declining the hegemony of the United States. A look back at the global economy and the business of 20 years ago is nothing like what we experience today, Orbn said. Back then we lived in a single polar world, and now we live in a multipolar world order, and one of the main columns of this new world order is China.

To undermine US unipolarity and foster economic cooperation that will support China's vision for 2035, which includes narrowing the urban-rural income gap, advancing global leadership in technological innovation and accelerating low-carbon growth, Xi visited these European countries. These objectives will be more easily achieved through economic cooperation with European countries. Xi's recent actions and remarks made by European leaders promote multipolarity in world politics. Strong ties with Europe are what Xi wants to undermine US dominance in the region and repair relations.