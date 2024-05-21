PM Narendra Modi predicts stock market rise after elections, cites decade of growth





PM Modi on the stock market (Image source: iStockphoto, Twitter) As India nears the conclusion of the 18th Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a bold prediction regarding the country's stock markets. In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Modi claimed that Indian stock markets are poised to break all previous records once the election results are announced on June 4. “A week after the election results, the Indian sotck exchange will hit record highs and stock market programmers will be overwhelmed by this surge,” Modi said. He highlighted the significant growth of the markets over the past decade, noting: “In the last 10 years, the markets have grown from the level of 25,000 to that of 75,000.” Highlighting the role of new investors in economic growth, Modi expressed his belief in the importance of increasing the risk appetite of citizens. “The more people engage in the stock market, the stronger our economy becomes. I believe that every citizen should develop a certain level of risk tolerance,” PM Modi added. Reflecting on the Sensex's journey from 25,000 to 75,000, Modi highlighted the pride this growth brings to the nation on the global stage. He highlighted the remarkable performance of public sector undertakings (PSUs) as proof of the market potential. Citing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as an example, he noted that its shares had reached record highs on the back of substantial profits. According to BSE analyses, the Sensex recorded returns of 12.48 percent in the last 6 months, 20.47 percent in the last year, 95.11 percent in the last 5 recent years and massive returns of 206.80 percent over the last 10 years. According to BSE analyses, Nifty 50 stocks have posted impressive returns over the last five years. Trusted Industries led the way with a remarkable return of 147.81 percent. Tata Motors outperformed with a staggering gain of 439.30 percent, while Bharti Airtel followed with 318.32 percent. Tata Steel also performed strongly, returning 257.54 percent. ICICI Bank delivered a strong return of 189.56 percent and ITC offered 44.81 percent. HDFC Bank, although more modest, still posted a positive return of 24.10 percent. Asked about the post-election potential of the market, Union Home Minister Amit Shah refrained from making a detailed analysis, but highlighted the correlation between political stability and market performance. “I can't analyze the stock market specifically, but historically a stable government tends to boost the market. We are confident of getting over 400 seats, ensuring a stable Modi government. Therefore, the market is likely to rise “Shah said. in an interview with NDTV.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/markets/pm-narendra-modi-forecasts-stock-market-surge-post-election-cites-decade-of-growth-article-110266848 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos