Sri Lanka, Indonesia strengthen ties at 10th World Water Summit

Highlights the importance of hydrodiplomacy and political leadership in achieving sustainable water management and development goals In a historic bilateral meeting during the 10th World Water Summit, President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Indonesian President Joko Widodo reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the enduring relationship between the two countries. The leaders engaged in in-depth discussions covering a range of regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to address global challenges. President Wickremesinghe, in his opening address, highlighted the deep historical ties between Sri Lanka and Indonesia, dating back to their joint participation in the 1956 Bandung Conference. He praised President Widodo's leadership on the regional and international fronts, highlighting the vital role of summits like this in promoting global cooperation. A significant part of the discussion was devoted to water management. President Wickremesinghe highlighted the importance of the World Water Summit and expressed Sri Lanka's willingness to join the Global Blended Financial Alliance, an initiative aimed at addressing financial challenges related to water resources management. He commended Indonesia for establishing a Secretariat for the Alliance, recognizing its importance to Sri Lanka. President Widodo has emphasized economic cooperation, advocating the finalization of the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) by the first quarter of 2025 to strengthen economic ties. He highlighted Indonesia's interest in entering the Sri Lankan vaccine market through Indonesian pharmaceutical companies and called for the lifting of import restrictions on Indonesian palm oil and related products . President Widodo also outlined Indonesia's progress in renewable energy, particularly the country's largest floating solar power project. He highlighted the importance of hydrodiplomacy and political leadership to achieve sustainable water management and development goals. Furthermore, he commended Sri Lanka's leadership in the Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) and its aspirations to become a sectoral dialogue partner. President Wickremesinghe reiterated the importance of completing the PTA by early 2025, highlighting Sri Lanka's existing free trade agreements with India, Singapore and ongoing negotiations with Thailand, Bangladesh and the Malaysia. He discussed the potential benefits of joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), suggesting that Sri Lanka's inclusion could encourage other South Asian countries to follow suit. Wickremesinghe also assured that Sri Lankan health authorities would take care of the entry of Indonesian pharmaceutical products into the market. The discussion also focused on regional security and economic cooperation in the Indian Ocean. President Wickremesinghe supported ASEAN's Indo-Pacific vision and highlighted the need for closer bilateral and regional cooperation in Indian Ocean affairs. He proposed more frequent meetings between heads of government and a specific bilateral agreement with Indonesia to strengthen trade collaboration in the region. The Indonesian President expressed gratitude for Sri Lanka's co-sponsorship of the Global Blended Financial Alliance, highlighting its role in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. He called for continued collaboration between relevant ministries of the two countries to support this initiative. Looking ahead, President Widodo spoke about the upcoming presidential transition in Indonesia and expressed hope that the new administration will continue to strengthen ties with Sri Lanka. President Wickremesinghe expressed his desire to work with Indonesia's new leadership and extended a personal invitation to President Widodo to visit Sri Lanka after his term ends in October. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and addressing common global challenges through continued cooperation.

