Lee Cain slams Rishi Sunaks communications for failing to deliver on promises





At an event at the Institute for Government on what constitutes a successful communications strategy, Lee Cain addressed the issue of people's lack of trust in politicians. “If you look at people's concerns, it's the NHS, it's immigration, it's long-standing issues that aren't resolved,” he said. The EX-Downing Street Director of Communications said: “It’s quite simple. Deliver what you promise to the public. If you look at Rishi Sunak, he says, “I’m going to stop the boats.” He's not going to stop the boats. Cain added: “Rwanda is nonsense, it will not be delivered…Immigration is a major concern. We can't do it. » He described raising “the importance of a problem that you're not going to solve” as “bad campaigning.” Cain, who created his own strategic consulting company, Charlesbye, after leaving Downing Street in 2020, cited NHS waiting lists as an example. “I think at some point [Sunak] said we were going to reduce the waiting list for the NHS, and people's actual experience is appalling in the NHS. He said: “We need to resolve these issues. It's great to talk about them and promote them as part of a campaign, but if you don't actually solve the problems, people lose confidence.» Cain also argued that Sunak had delegated the “geopolitical domain” to David Cameron. “And very often David Cameron appears as the Prime Minister. It's a very strange dynamic. Boris Johnson's former communications chief went on to insist that successful political campaigns “all start with public opinion research”. He said: “You need to know what the public thinks about fundamental issues and what motivates them. » Cain also emphasized the need to keep communications as simple as possible, stating that “0.04% of people will consider the information presented to them on a daily basis – most of it is ignored.” He described how “there's a kind of rational ignorance in people because it's too much to consume, so you have to create simple moral stories that people will understand and digest.” Cain explained: “All the principles of the political campaigns I'm involved in are about prioritization, simplification and repetition. » This means identifying the “issues of the day” and “what messages to convey in a very simple way, so as not to alienate people with overly complex language,” as well as getting “those messages across again and again because it “It's basically letting people hear what you're trying to say.”

