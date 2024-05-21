Donald Trump jeopardizes double punishment | Vanity Fair





One of the refrains most widely heard across the pundit-industrial complex is that Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York will not change the hearts and minds of voters. But I think it's a big mistake. The reality is that none of us know what voters will do in 169 days. And even though bad headlines may influence the voting public much less than before, the media still helps set the tone for how the public perceives a candidate.

First, consider a survey. (You already know how I feel about polls; they're imperfect snapshots in time that should be taken with a grain of salt.) But an ABC/Ipsos poll in early May showed that a fifth of Trump supporters said that they would reconsider their policy. his support (16%) or withdrawal (4%) if he is convicted of a crime in the New York case. These are serious and moving electoral figures. Second, many people point to the former president's indictments, which were followed by a surge in primary support for Trump, as evidence that his trial is also not a factor, and perhaps even helpful . However, as the Atlantic's Russell Berman recently wrote, many of the investigations that suggest this may be riddled with bias, while other data suggests the indictments have had the complete opposite effect. Third, even if Republican primary voters have been emboldened by Trump's indictments, they are very different cats from the voters he needs to win over in the general election and who might be much more turned off by the debauchery past Trump.

In fact, let's stop for a moment and examine this debauchery. There is no historical precedent for Trump's trial; the closest analog is the initiation of impeachment proceedings against President Richard Nixon. But Nixon occupied a universe where shame still existed among Republicans, most of whom could be induced to do the right thing. Indeed, Nixon resigned because he was convinced by a trio of Republican lawmakers, including then-Senator Barry Goldwater, that his support on the Hill had evaporated. This development could not bear less resemblance to the scenes last week, in which the Speaker of the House and several GOP hopefuls marched to 100 Center Street and knelt before Trump, attacking witnesses and slandering the judge's daughter. That was just after the twice-impeached ex-president's former fixer testified about alleged hush-money payments he made to an adult film star, preventing him from returning public what she claims was an extramarital affair with Trumpan. detail for the jury a few weeks ago. (Trump has pleaded not guilty and denied the affair.)

It's also worth noting that Trump's trial featured a group of characters that general election voters might have otherwise forgotten. There's the fixer in question, Michael Cohen; the aforementioned porn star, Stormy Daniels; Playboy playmate Karen McDougal; and tabloid mainstay David Pecker. Trump's alleged crime included intentionally mislabeling payments made to Daniels to buy his silence following the release of the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump could be heard making lewd remarks about women, potentially amounting to a contribution in nature in the countryside. Trump defended the payments by saying he was trying to protect his third wife, Melania Trump. But there is little evidence to support this claim. As Cohen said last week, when the tape surfaced in 2016, Trump apparently told him: It's a disaster, a complete disaster. Women will hate me. Women will hate me. The guys think it's cool, but it's going to be a disaster for the campaign. It's also not the best look for Trump's defense that his wife, Melania, has yet to attend the trial. (Meanwhile, the only family member who has paid tribute is the oft-overlooked Eric Trump.)

When you consider what a pulpy public humiliation this whole thing was for Trump, it makes sense that Democrats chose Joe Biden in 2020: he read like a boring, scandal-free white man, and therefore had the best chance of winning. Of course, that hasn't stopped House Republicans from desperately trying to portray the president as a criminal mastermind every bit as corrupt as Trump. But hey, they didn't really succeed. GOP lawmakers tried to oust Biden with a badly evidence-deficient, vibration-based impeachment inquiry that ended with a whimper as their star witness was thrown in jail. Now, Republicans primarily attack Biden because he is old, which is true, even though he is only three years older than Trump.

Right now, we're heading into the home stretch of Trump's criminal trial, which will involve further cross-examination of Cohen, closing arguments, and highly improbable but still possible testimony from Trump himself. Whatever verdict may come as early as next week, there will be a chorus of conjecture to follow. If Trump is found not guilty, experts will surely say it will legitimize his claims that the trial is a political witch hunt. But a not guilty verdict doesn't clear the tabloid slate in this Manhattan courtroom where, once again, an adult film star testified that she had sex with Trump shortly after his third wife gave birth to his fifth child.

None of us knows how this will influence the events of November. But if you think the trial will have absolutely no downstream effect on the election, you might jump to conclusions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trumps-double-jeopardy The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos