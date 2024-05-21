Will Trump testify at the Hush Money trial? What you need to know as the defense prepares to present its case.





Top line

Former President Donald Trump's lawyers are expected to begin presenting their defense at his criminal trial this week once prosecutors finish their closing arguments, but it remains to be seen whether the ex-president will take the stand and testify for himself. -even if Trump hesitated on the question. and legal experts largely believe it would be an unwise move.

Former President Donald Trump returns to the courtroom after a short break during his silence… [+] trial on May 14 in New York.

Getty Images Key Facts

The defense is expected to begin presenting its case next week, after prosecutors said Tuesday that former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, who will testify for a third day Thursday, will be their final witness.

Trump's lawyers are not expected to call many witnesses, if any, with the only likely possibilities being an expert witness on campaign finance law and attorney Robert Costello, who was in contact with Cohen after making Daniels' payment.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche said last week that it was still unclear whether Trump would testify, answering no when Judge Juan Merchan asked whether the lawyer had any guidance on whether whether Trump would testify or whether a decision had been made on the matter. the defense could rest its case that day, shortly after the prosecution concludes, which would suggest Trump would not testify.

Trump publicly committed to testifying early in the trial, telling reporters: “All I can do is tell the truth.” And the truth is there is no case, but he became more evasive in an April 26 interview with Newsmax, where he only said he would testify if necessary.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, who is not directly representing Trump in the case, told Fox News on Monday that the ex-president needs to listen to his lawyers and that his lawyers still need to talk with our client, citing Trump's claims Trump said the court was biased against him, but asserted that Trump, for his part, wants to testify and is willing and able to do so.

Trump spokesman Steven Cheung has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We deliver text alerts so you always know the biggest stories shaping the day's headlines. Send text alerts to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here.

Tangent

It is common for defendants to not testify in criminal trials, with many defense attorneys believing that the risk of a defendant harming his or her own case outweighs the benefits. When the trial began last month, Merchan reminded jurors that Trump had the right not to testify and that if he chose not to take the witness stand, they couldn't blame him.

Should Trump testify?

Although it is not yet clear whether Trump will testify, legal experts suggest it would hurt the ex-president's case. It would be suicide for Trump to testify, left-wing lawyer Norm Eisen said on CNN on Tuesday, arguing that his lawyers would not allow him to speak under any circumstances. Former Trump lawyer Tim Parlatore said the same thing Tuesday on CNN, telling Kaitlan Collins he would personally suggest he probably shouldn't testify. Both Eisen and Parlatore suggested that this would hurt Trump's case, with Parlatore arguing that it would greatly increase Trump's chances of conviction, because if the jury doesn't believe him on anything, no matter how small, it is something they will hold against him and be much more likely to condemn him. If Trump is convicted, Eisen suggested that testifying could also lead to harsher punishment, arguing that if Merchan believes Trump may have lied under oath, it would virtually guarantee incarceration. While legal experts suggest that Trump's lawyers are almost certain to prefer that their client stay off the stand, they also note that the ex-president has a history of not listening to his lawyers.

To monitor

Any decision on whether Trump will take the stand will likely be made at the last minute, legal experts noted, with Parlatore saying the decision will be made all the way down to whether it's worth taking the stand. risk, and former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance stressed in April that Trump's lawyers were unlikely to decide until the time was near. Trial testimony is expected to conclude this week, as Merchan said Monday that closing arguments will take place next week, on May 28.

Surprising fact

Although this case marks Trump's first criminal trial, the ex-president has recently taken the stand at several of his recent civil trials, testifying about defamation allegations made against him by writer E. Jean Carroll and allegations of fraud brought against him and his company. Neither testimony seemed to help his case, as he was found liable in both cases and ordered to pay $88.3 million and $454.2 million, respectively. In his order finding Trump and his co-defendants liable in the fraud case, Judge Arthur Engoron argued that Trump had seriously compromised his credibility during his testimony, noting that the ex-president rarely answered questions asked and that he frequently intervened in long, irrelevant speeches on problematic issues. well beyond the scope of the trial.

Key context

Trump faces 34 criminal charges for falsifying business records during his trial in Manhattan, which is one of four criminal cases filed against the ex-president. The charges stem from a $130,000 payment Cohen made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the days leading up to the 2016 election to cover up his allegations that she was having an affair with Trump. Trump then reportedly reimbursed Cohen for the payment, paying him $420,000 after adding other expenses and enough money to cover taxes that were paid through a series of refund checks throughout 2017. Prosecutors say these reimbursements were processed through the Trump Organization and falsely labeled as being for legal services. , which Trump denied, as his lawyers claimed the payments were properly labeled and tried to keep him out of the reimbursement system. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him as well as in his three other cases, denouncing the case as a politically motivated witch hunt intended to damage his campaign. The trial, which has been ongoing since mid-April, has included several witnesses linking Trump to the hush money scheme, with Cohen testifying directly that Trump approved Daniels' payment and was involved in the reimbursement scheme. As a criminal defendant, Trump was required to be present in the courtroom every day of the trial, even though media reports suggest he regularly dozed off during the proceedings.

Further ReadingForbesTrump and Stormy Daniels: What to Know About the Hush Money Saga as the Adult Film Star Takes OverBy Alison Durkee ForbesMichael Cohen Says Stormy Daniels' Payment 'Required Trump's Approval'By Alison Durkee ForbesAlan Dershowitz and Chuck Zito at Trump's Trial Today – Here's the GOP Allies Who AttendedBy Alison Durkee ForbesTrump Reportedly Dozed off at Hush Money Trial as Michael Cohen Testifies: Here's a Timeline of Him Falling AsleepBy Brian Bushard

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/alisondurkee/2024/05/20/will-trump-testify-at-hush-money-trial-attorney-habba-says-he-wants-to-take-the-stand-but-legal-experts-warn-against-it/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos