Amber Rose supports Donald Trump for the 2024 elections





Amber Rose, the woman once revered as a populist hero, endorsed notorious misogynist and alleged sexual abuser Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election. On Monday, the 40-year-old mother of two posted a photo with the Republican candidate and wife Melania Trump with the caption Trump 2024 and three American flag emojis. Mind you, this is the same woman who called Trump a fucking idiot less than a decade ago, telling the Cut at the time that she really hoped[s] he is not president.

You'll recall that Rose, a former stripper, also organized a SlutWalk in 2015, a refuge where people from all walks of life gathered around My Pussy, My Choice signs to protest systemic sexual assault and harassment on college campuses and beyond. To support the cause, Rose raised more than $50,000 for the Amber Rose Foundation, which is supposed to promote discussion of women's rights and equality issues. At the time, Kanye West's former girlfriend said she intended to raise her son Bash, who she shares with ex-husband Wiz Khalifa, to be a feminist man. Someone who probably knows nothing about male feminism? Roses disrupted the candidate of choice: Donald Trump.

Naturally, many of Rose's more than 24 million followers were dismayed by her sudden change in political direction, threatening to unfollow her after years of supporting the very activism she now seemed to undermine. Imagine being a women's rights advocate and supporting Trump and his party overturning Roe V Wade, one user commented, while another wrote: Lol I better never see you talking about women's rights again !! Even Bob the Drag Queen chimed in, commenting, AMBER?!?!?! WTF. Of course, three American flags in an Instagram caption don't explain much about why Rose, who has outwardly identified as a feminist for years, might vote for a man convicted of sexual assault. But if it's up to Roses to follow him, there is no reason (or emoji) under the sun that can explain this dizzying ideological change.

