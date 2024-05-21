Employers renew ambitious calls for an apprenticeship guarantee

More of this theme Recent articles





Employers have renewed calls for an apprenticeship guarantee to reverse the collapse in apprenticeships for young people.

Then Prime Minister Boris Johnson hit the national media headlines in 2020 after supporting such a proposal put forward by the former skills minister, Robert Halfon.

But, as experts predicted at the time and as Labor accused Johnson of being deceptive, the idea was never brought to fruition by the government and was quickly forgotten.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development brought the idea back into play in a new report released today This highlights a sharp decline in apprenticeships for young people, with employers rebranding existing staff training as apprenticeships to use up their tax contributions.

But questions remain about how apprenticeships can be “guaranteed”, given that apprenticeships are jobs and the government cannot force employers to offer them.

Here are the key takeaways from today's report.

The case for an apprenticeship guarantee

Dramatic fall among young people

The CIPD report included a survey of 2,000 employers, which found that more than half (60 per cent) believe the main aim of apprenticeships should be to help young people enter the job market . Just 15 percent of employers said apprenticeships should primarily be used to develop existing staff.

Despite this, government data shows a 41 per cent drop in apprenticeship creations for under-19s and 36 per cent for 19-24 year-olds between 2015/16 and 2022/23.

There has been a well-documented change in the share of apprenticeship starts for those aged 25 and over during this period. And although all age groups saw significant falls at level 2, the dramatic move to apprenticeships at level 4 and above clearly favored those aged 25 and over, the CIPD report said.

He says: In England, apprenticeships now mainly attract people already in the workforce rather than those making the transition from school to work, unlike in many other countries.

SMEs are also starting to collapse

The figures also show that between 2016/17 and 2020/21, apprenticeship starts among small employers fell by almost half (45 per cent), and among medium-sized businesses, starts fell by more than half (56 percent).

Large employers also saw a decline, but it was significantly less pronounced (14 percent).

The CIPD said the collapse in SME apprenticeships has undermined opportunities for young people, as it is these groups of employers who are most likely to take on young apprentices and train less skilled people .

The data also shows that the introduction of the levy coincides with the number of people undertaking apprenticeships in the most deprived areas of England, falling from 250,000 to 150,000 between 2015/16 and 2022/23.

Employers encouraged to rename training

The CIPD also reiterates warnings, issued in the past by Ofsted and several think tanks, that employers have been pressured to rebrand existing training courses as apprenticeships in order to use up their Apprenticeship Levy money. .

Today's survey showed that 54 per cent of organizations paying the levy admitted to converting their existing training activities into apprenticeship programs to recoup their allocation.

Support the apprenticeship guarantee but is it possible?

To combat these trends, nine in ten employers (89 per cent) surveyed in the CIPD survey supported the HR body's recommendation of an apprenticeship guarantee for young people under 24. The policy would ensure that a level 2 or 3 apprenticeship place is available to every young person who wants one and meets the minimum entry requirements.

However, the feasibility of implementing the proposal remains in question. Apprenticeships are jobs and the government cannot force employers to offer them.

In 2009, the Labor government attempted to establish an Apprenticeship Guarantee through the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Apprenticeships Act, but this ultimately failed.

A recent article titled The 2030 economy survey explained that the 2009 Act required the CEO of the Skills Funding Agency to ensure an offer of an apprenticeship place to all qualified applicants aged 1,618.

The paper says the young person can choose a Level 2 or Level 3 apprenticeship from apprenticeship frameworks in two sectors (which must be defined as those covered by a Sector Skills Council), and that they must additionally be Fully qualified with GCSE in English and Maths. and be placed within reasonable travel areas.

The guarantee was only supposed to come into full force in 2013. But after the change of government in 2010, this part of the law was repealed.

The authors of the 2030 survey said this proposal remains the best vision of the system we need to create for people under 24, but highlighted issues around funding, provision and low completion rates in English and mathematics.

In May 2020, the idea of ​​a learning guarantee resurfaced after Robert Halfon, then chairman of the education select committee, asked Boris Johnson at the government liaison committee whether he would consider to introduce a guarantee offering every young person aged 16 to 25 a guaranteed apprenticeship provided that they can obtain their diploma. diplomas from level 2 to diploma level.

Johnson responded positively, then reaffirmed his appreciation of the idea during a televised Covid briefing a few days later, telling the nation that securing apprenticeships for young people would be vital.

At the time, shadow skills minister Toby Perkins branded the pledge a sham, saying he feared young people were being falsely reassured by Boris Johnson at a time when they face a very tough jobs market.

Since then, the government has never said it would adopt an apprenticeship guarantee as policy and the idea appeared to be quickly abandoned.

Newly elected West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker included an “apprenticeship guarantee” for young people in his programme, but did not detail how it would be implemented.

After publishing today's report, Peter Cheese, chief executive of the CIPD, said: “The evidence in this report clearly shows that young people need and benefit most from apprenticeships, and that The erosion of this pathway has had a negative impact on social mobility for young people. the most disadvantaged. Introducing an Apprenticeship Guarantee would help recover apprenticeships primarily aimed at young people and reverse the decline in opportunities for them.

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “A guarantee for young people to have access to good learning and more targeted use of the levy to train older staff would enable more people to benefit from the skills they need.