Trump trial live updates: Drama sweeps the courtroom





The defense filed a motion to dismiss the case, with defense attorney Todd Blanche telling Judge Merchan, “There is absolutely no evidence that the documents filed were false, the business records were false.”

When the invoices for Cohen's payment were sent to the Trump Organization, there was no evidence that they were entered incorrectly, Blanche said. “To begin with, there are absolutely no commercial misrepresentations. These are accurate commercial misrepresentations,” he said.

Trump looked directly at Blanche as the lawyer spoke to Merchan.

“There is no evidence of any fraudulent intent on the part of Mr. Trump in connection with these files,” Blanche argued.

“There are no other crimes,” defense attorney Todd Blanche argued of the legal standard in this case, which is that Trump falsified business records to commit another crime. “There is no evidence that anyone thought about campaign finance fees in 2016 when this payment was made to Ms. Daniels.”

“Prosecutors talked in their opening statement and in the newspapers about some sort of conspiracy to influence the election, but as the court knows, there must be something illegal about this effort,” Blanche said. “There is no evidence of any criminal intent on the part of the witnesses who testified.”

“There is no way the court would leave this matter to a jury based on Mr. Cohen’s testimony,” Blanche said. “Without Mr. Cohen, there is no business.”

Judge Merchan asked if Blanche was asking him to rule that Cohen's testimony was “not credible as a matter of law.”

“Absolutely, that’s exactly what we’re asking the court to do,” Blanche responded. “He testified and he lied under oath – in this courtroom.”

Responding to the defense's motion to dismiss the case, prosecutor Matthew Colangelo Colangelo argued that Trump, at a minimum, can be held responsible for the actions of his accomplices if he instigates the action.

“At a minimum, a rational jury can conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that they all contained false information,” Colangelo said of the business documents that recorded Michael Cohen's secret reimbursement as legal fees.

Trump, at the defense table, took notes as Colangelo spoke.

“The trial evidence overwhelmingly supports every element of the offense,” Colangelo argued.

Defense attorney Todd Blanche advanced the theory Trump has championed since the early days of the trial: How else would Trump describe a payment to his lawyer other than a legal expense?

“It's hard to imagine what book — how this was supposed to be booked by Ms. Tarasoff,” Blanche asked of Deborah Tarasoff, the Trump Organization's accounts payable manager.

Justice Mercan said he would reserve his decision on the application.

The hearing then concluded for the day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7.com/live-updates/trump-trial-live-updates-prosecutors-rest-their-case-defense-calls-ex-cohen-attorney-robert-costello/14846176/

