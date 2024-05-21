Marlowe, 11, Sienna Miller's Rarely Seen Daughter, Models Princess Hair for Red Carpet Appearance

Subscribe to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage
Sienna Miller, 42, turned her latest appearance at the Cannes Film Festival into a family night out, inviting her boyfriend Oli Green, 27, her mother Josephine and her rarely photographed daughter Marlowe.
The 11-year-old, who Sienna shares with actor Tom Sturridge, was photographed kissing her famous mother and posing for photos on the red carpet.
The Alfie star wore an ethereal blue ruffled dress with a matching bodysuit underneath, styling her blonde hair in long, effortless waves. While she sported the same honey look as her mother, who wore a floor-length polka dot dress, daughter Sienna rocked light brunette locks that flowed over her shoulders with a soft curl giving it movement.
She completed her princess look with a white dress adorned with a pink satin bow and black strappy sandals.
Sienna and Tom dated between 2011 and 2015, and they welcomed Marlowe in 2012. After ending their relationship, the couple continued to co-parent their daughter.
Although they have largely kept her out of the spotlight, making only a rare public appearance at New York Fashion Week in 2023, Sienna has made some comments about motherhood.
The Anatomy of a Scandal actress told The Observer magazine: “I think having a baby really changed everything, if I'm honest. I think that's where it all started. The stakes are higher You have someone you want to be proud of ultimately.
“You are aware of your own mortality. For me, as soon as I had a baby, I had a vision of my life – and what was left of it.”
Although she admitted she “felt like a failure” when her daughter was a newborn while she was getting the hang of parenthood, she has taken every opportunity to talk about her daughter since then, with the couple even sharing clothes !
“She has her own identity and her own style. Mine was a lot more eclectic. Hers is cool and really chic and quite '90s,” Sienna toldVogue.
Joking about the mother-daughter duo raiding each other's wardrobes, she said: “I've lost a lot of hoodies, but I also steal her clothes. Her little T-shirts are pretty cute on a cardigan and her sweaters are really pretty and cropped.
Sienna and Oli are also parents to a baby girl born in January, but they left their four-month-old at home for their appearance at the Cannes Film Festival.
The couple began dating in 2021 after being introduced at a mutual friends' Halloween party. While Sienna initially thought it was “absurd” to begin a romantic relationship with the 27-year-old actor, she defended their 15-year age gap.
“I don't think you can legislate matters of the heart. I certainly never could,” she said.British Vogueadding: “For Oli, it’s real that I want to be with someone older.”
She continued: “There's an awareness of the dynamics that go into relationships between men and women now that we just didn't have 20 or 25 years ago. I feel like my whole adolescence was about dodging bullets and moving forward in a very delicate way, so as not to offend anyone. Whereas the girls he grew up with, they probably say: No, no, thank you.
They admitted their first vacation together was their babymoon to the Maldives, shortly before welcoming their first child.
|
